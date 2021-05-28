Her character is part of a gang of four girls who are friends who become burglars to make ends meet. She is the gossip of the group and alwazys knows everything that's happening on the streets.<ref name="TV">[https://www.tvsa.co.za/actors/viewactor.aspx?actorid=18053 Nompumelelo Vilakazi], ''TVSA'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 28, 2021</ref>

Sne is in an abusive relationship but would not dare leave because she wants her children to grow up in a home where the parents are together. So, she is willing to overlook the treatment especially as the boyfriend provides for her in ways that her skopo (sheep's head) business cannot.<ref name="D"/>

Sne is in an abusive relationship but would not dare leave because she wants her children to grow up in a home where the parents are together. So, she is willing to overlook the treatment especially as the boyfriend provides for her in ways that her skopo (sheep's head) business cannot.<ref name="D"/>





Nompumelelo Vilakazi is a South African actress known for her debut television role as Snenhlanhla ‘’Sne’’ on DiepCity.

Background

She is from KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Education

Vilakazi is a qualified life sciences and geography teacher and graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal with a degree in education.[1]

Acting Career

Her family were sceptical of her plans to pursue an acting career because she had done well in her academic career. She started doing drama in a local theatre production in Winterton where she grew up.[1]

DiepCity

Nompumelelo Vilakazi made her television debut as Snenhlanhla ‘’Sne’’ on DiepCity.

Sne is in an abusive relationship but would not dare leave because she wants her children to grow up in a home where the parents are together. So, she is willing to overlook the treatment especially as the boyfriend provides for her in ways that her skopo (sheep's head) business cannot.[1]

Her character is part of a gang of four girls who are friends who become burglars to make ends meet. She is the gossip of the group and alwazys knows everything that's happening on the streets.[2]

Teaching Career

She started as an assistant teacher in 2020.[1]