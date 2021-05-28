Difference between revisions of "Nompumelelo Vilakazi"
Sne is in an abusive relationship but would not dare leave because she wants her children to grow up in a home where the parents are together. So, she is willing to overlook the treatment especially as the boyfriend provides for her in ways that her skopo (sheep's head) business cannot.
==Teaching Career==
|Nompumelelo Vilakazi
|Born
|Nompumelelo Silindile Vilakazi
October 20, 1997
KwaZulu-Natal
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Citizenship
|South Africa
|Occupation
|Known for
|Acting
Nompumelelo Vilakazi is a South African actress known for her debut television role as Snenhlanhla ‘’Sne’’ on DiepCity.
Background
She is from KwaZulu-Natal.[1]
Education
Vilakazi is a qualified life sciences and geography teacher and graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal with a degree in education.[1]
Acting Career
Her family were sceptical of her plans to pursue an acting career because she had done well in her academic career. She started doing drama in a local theatre production in Winterton where she grew up.[1]
DiepCity
Nompumelelo Vilakazi made her television debut as Snenhlanhla ‘’Sne’’ on DiepCity.
Sne is in an abusive relationship but would not dare leave because she wants her children to grow up in a home where the parents are together. So, she is willing to overlook the treatment especially as the boyfriend provides for her in ways that her skopo (sheep's head) business cannot.[1]
Her character is part of a gang of four girls who are friends who become burglars to make ends meet. She is the gossip of the group and alwazys knows everything that's happening on the streets.[2]
Teaching Career
She started as an assistant teacher in 2020.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Bonolo Sekudu, Rising star | Nompumelelo Vilakazi gets affirmation from acting role, DRUM, Published: April 9, 2021, Retrieved: May 28, 2021
- ↑ Nompumelelo Vilakazi, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 28, 2021