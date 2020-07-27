Difference between revisions of "Nomsa Mliswa"
Nomsa Mliswa is listed as a beneficiary under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme. It is not known is she is related to Temba Mliswa.
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Nomsa Mliswa was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Nomsa Mliswa is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. She received a loan of US$58,017.00.
