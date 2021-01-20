In a terse statement, Munyeza did not go into any details about his failings but took full responsibility and admitted that he had fallen. While he did not explicitly say that the had cheated on his wife, he conceded that he had failed his wife and daughter. He also stressed that as a leader, he must be held accountable for his failings and said that he is stepping down for the good of the church.

