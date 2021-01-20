Difference between revisions of "Nomsa Munyeza"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|From left: Nomsa Munyeza, Shingi Munyeza and Wilma Munyeza'''Nomsa Munyeza''' is the daughter of Zimbabwean pastor and businessm...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
Nomsa is the only daughter of Shingi and Wilma Munyeza.
Nomsa is the only daughter of Shingi and Wilma Munyeza.
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Cheating Scandal==
==Cheating Scandal==
|Line 10:
|Line 14:
In a terse statement, Munyeza did not go into any details about his failings but took full responsibility and admitted that he had fallen. While he did not explicitly say that the had cheated on his wife, he conceded that he had failed his wife and daughter. He also stressed that as a leader, he must be held accountable for his failings and said that he is stepping down for the good of the church.
In a terse statement, Munyeza did not go into any details about his failings but took full responsibility and admitted that he had fallen. While he did not explicitly say that the had cheated on his wife, he conceded that he had failed his wife and daughter. He also stressed that as a leader, he must be held accountable for his failings and said that he is stepping down for the good of the church.
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Nomsa Munyeza Biography
|+
|title= Nomsa Munyeza Biography
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Nomsa Munyeza, Nomsa Munyeza biography, Nomsa Munyeza details, Shingi Munyeza daughter
|+
|keywords= Nomsa Munyeza, Nomsa Munyeza biography, Nomsa Munyeza details, Shingi Munyeza daughter
|description= Nomsa Munyeza is the daughter of Zimbabwean cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza.
|description= Nomsa Munyeza is the daughter of Zimbabwean cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza.
|image= Shingi-Munyeza-Family-w.jpg
|image= Shingi-Munyeza-Family-w.jpg
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
Revision as of 05:43, 20 January 2021
Nomsa Munyeza is the daughter of Zimbabwean pastor and businessman Shingi Munyeza.
Background
Nomsa is the only daughter of Shingi and Wilma Munyeza.
Age
She was born on 9 March 1996.[1]
Cheating Scandal
Commenting on her father's Facebook post, Nomsa accused Shingi Munyeza of being evil for cheating on his wife Wilma. Consequently, Munyeza resigned and stepped down from his position of Pastor at Faith Ministries Church.
In a terse statement, Munyeza did not go into any details about his failings but took full responsibility and admitted that he had fallen. While he did not explicitly say that the had cheated on his wife, he conceded that he had failed his wife and daughter. He also stressed that as a leader, he must be held accountable for his failings and said that he is stepping down for the good of the church.
References
- ↑ Nomsa Munyeza, Twitter, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 20, 2021