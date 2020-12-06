Difference between revisions of "Nomvelo Sibanda"

Nomvelo Sibanda is a Zimbabwean cricket player who plays for the Bulawayo based Tuskers cricket team and the Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team.

Background

Nomvelo Sibanda was born on 21 November 1996 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Career

Nomvelo Sibanda plays for Tuskers in Bulawayo and is also part of the Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team. She captained Tuskers in their 8 wickets loss to Eagles on 5 December 2020 at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare in a Women's T20 tournament.

She was part of the squad that faced hosts Uganda and Kenya in a Twenty20 (T20) tournament that took place in Kampala in April 2019, as they ramped up their preparations for World Cup regional qualifier showdown in May 2019.[1]









References