Difference between revisions of "Non-Government Organisation"

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are non-profit organisations whose objectives are usually developmental in nature. Most are funded by European and American donor organisations such as USAid and DFID.

In Zimbabwe, the most prominent NGOs are international non-profit organisations such as World Vision and Plan International. There are however several local NGOs as well.

There are only a few local NGOs that are also primarily locally funded, such as Higherlife Foundation

Most Prominent Local NGOs





Most Prominent International NGOs

Action Aid International Zimbabwe

Adventist Development and Relief Agency

Amnesty International

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP)

Catholic Development Commission (CADEC)

CARE International

Caritas

Catholic Relief Services (CRS)

CESVI

Christian Aid

Concern

Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture

ENSURE

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)

Goal

International Medical Corps (IMC)

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Johanniter International Assistance

Help Germany

Misereor

Oxfam

PLAN International

Population Services Interantional (PSI)

Save the Children

Unicef

World Food Programme (WFP)

World Vision

List of NGOS

Advisory Service for Development Zimbabwe

Adult Literacy Organisation of Zimbabwe

Action Aid

Abilities Sheltered Workshop

Abandoned Babies Committee

Affirmative Action Group

Africa 2000 Network

Africa Book Development Trust

Africa Child in hand

Africa Co-operative Action Trust

Africa Groups of Sweden

Africa Information Afrique

Africa Now 9 FALMOUTH Alexandra

Africa Resources Trust

Africa Union of Local Authorities (AULA)

Africa Youth International-Zimbabwe (AYIZ)

African Alliance of Political Science

African Capacity Buildign Foundation

African Children’s Helping Hand

African Development Bank Group

African Development Education Network

African Development Foundation

African Enterprise

African forum and Network on Debt and Development

African Networking for the Prevention and Protection of Child Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN)

African Pulbishers Network (Relocated to South Africa) B

African Rehabilitation Institute

African Self Help Assistance Program

African Welfare Society of Bulawayo W.O.

Africare

Agency for Personal Services Overseas (ZAPSO)

Aids Control Programme

Aids Counselling Trust (ACT)

Alice Chikomo’s Children Club

All Souls Mission Children’s Home All Souls Mission

Amanda Marga Zimbabwe Yoga Society

Amani Trust

American Friendly Service Organisation

Ananda Marga Zimbabwe Yoga Society

Anglican Cathedral outreach programme (ACOP)

Anglican Diocese of Harare

Anna Bartono Centre

Anti Drug Abuse Zimbabwe /Anti Drug Abuse Association of Zimbabwe

2084 Archidiocese of Harare-Zimbabwe

Association of Rural District Councils

Association of the Widows of the fallen heroes

Association of Women of Zimbabwe (AWZ)

Association of Women’s Clubs (AWC)

Association of Zimbabwe Traditional Environment Conservationists (AZTREC TRUST)

Australian Agency for International Development Australian High Commission

Australian Embassy-Direct Aid Programme

Austrian High Commission (DAP)

Austrian Service for Development Co-operation

Austrian Volunteers

Auxillia Chimusoro Masvingo Provincial Network for People Living with HIV and AIDS

Awana Clubs Zimbabwe

Baptist Women’s Association

Batanai Old Age Home

Batsirai Group

Beauty without Cruelty

Bekezera Community Home Based Care

Benefit Hind Diocesan Clergy

Benevolent Association

Benevolent Helping Hand Association

Bezer Children’s Refuge

Blanche Gordon Tape Recorded

Boggies Trust

Boy Scouts Association of Zimbabwe

Boys Brigade of Zimbabwe

Build a Better Youth (BABY ZIM Trust)

Bulawayo Citizens Advice Bereau

Business and Professional Women’s Clubs

Business Extension Advisory Service (BESA)

Cambridge Female Education Trust (CAMFED)

Campeace Association Cnr

CAMPFIRE Cnr

Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

Canadian Co-operative Association

Canadian High Commission

Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA)

Cancer Centre Harare

Care International in Zimbabwe

CAST

Catholic Alliance for Justice and Peace in Southern Africa 1

Catholic Ancillary Teachers of Rural Zimbabwe Old Shell

Catholic Institute for International Relations

Catholic Women’s League

Centre for Applied Social Science University of Zimbabwe Sociology Department

Centre for Development Information and Education (CIES) )

Centre for Research Information Action for Development in Africa

Chaminuka Development Association Rhodesville Avenue

Chawarura Training Centre Charmwood Farm

Chembira Women’s Theatre Group

Chengetai School

Chiedza Child

Child and Law Project

Child Protection Society

Child Spacing and Fertility Association

Child Watch International

Childcare Ministries

Childline-Zimbabwe

Children and Law in Eastern and Southern Africa 1

Children’s Cancer Fund

Children’s Helping Hand Society

Children’s House Association

Chinyaradzo Children’s Home

Chipangali Wildlife Trust

Children’s Performing Arts Workshop (CHIPAWO)

Chireya Mission Hospital

Chirinda Orphanage Bag

Chitenderano Homes

Chivhu Aids Voluntary community Development Association of Zimbabwe (C.A.V.C.D.A.Z)

CHIYSAP Stand

Christ the Rock Ministries

Christian Care

Christian Children’s Fund

Christian Institute of Business

Christian Unity Vision of Zimbabwe Association

Church Enterprise Development Organisation

Citizens Advice Bereau

Civic Form on Housing 91Enterprise

Civil Service Employees Association

Cold Comfort Farm Trust

Collaborators

Collective Self Finance Scheme

Commonwealth International Development Agency

Community Technology Development Trust (CTDT)

Community Working group on Health Trust

Compassion Ministries

Connect Zimbabwe Institute of Systems Therapy

Consumers International Regional Office For Africa

Contact Family Counselling Centre

Co-ordinating Committee of Voluntary Service Organisations (COSV)

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition

Council for the Blind

Dambiro Revana Creche

Dananai Childcare Organisation (DACHICARE)

Danhamombe Counselling Group (D.C.G)

Danhiko Project

DANIDA (Relocated) UDC Centre,

Darby and Joan Centre for the Aged

Department for International Development (DFID)people to land ,resources and markets

Department of Adult Education University of Zimbabwe Mount Pleasant Drive

DESERET Parirenyatwa Hospital Complex,

Development Aid From People to People (DAPP)

Development in Practice

Development Initiatives and Services

Development Media Association

Development Technology Centre Zimbabwe (DTC)

Directorate General for International Co-operation

Dominican Convent Parent Association

Dondolo Mudonzvo Credit Scheme

Dorothy Duncan Braille Library

Dorothy Duncan Centre FOR THE Blind and Physically Handicapped

DP FOUNDATION 27 Herbert Chitepo Cnr

Dream Foundation NGO Children

Dzidzai Women’s Club Hauna Growth Point

Early Childhood Avenues ECEC Project

Early Childhood Education and Care Section Ministry of Education & Culture Union Avenue

Early Start Association

Eastern Highlands Trust

Ecumenical Development Co-operative Society (EDCS)

Ecumenical Documentation and Information Centre for Eastern and Southern Africa

Ecumenical Resource and Training

Ecumenical Support Services

Ecuminical Document Services

Edith Duly Nursing Home

Ekuphumuleni Geriatric Nursing Home

Embassy of Denmark

Embassy of Finland

Embassy of Israel

Embassy of Switzerland

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Funding

Embassy of the Republic of Korea (South Korea)

Embassy of the State of Palestine

Emerald Hill Children’s Home

Empretec Zimbabwe

ENDA – Zimbabwe

Entembeni Homes Society ( Entembeni Old Peoples’ Home)

Enterprise Works Zimbabwe Trust

Environment Africa

Epilepsy Support Foundation

European Union

European/Zimbabwe Commission

Extension Service

F.O.S. – Belgium

Fairfield Orphanage

Fairways Homes for Aged Persons

Fambidzanai

Family Aids Caring Trust

Family Counselling Unity

Farm Community Trust of Zimbabwe

Farm Orphan Support Trust (FOST)

FAWEZI

Federation of African Media Women Zimbabwe (FAMWZ)

Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nations (FAO)

Food and Nutrition Association of Zimbabwe (FANAZ)

Ford Foundation Braamfontein

Forum for Women Educators (FWE)

Forum Syd (Swedish NGO Centre)

Forward in Faith Children’s Home

Fosenet

Freedom to the Disabled Person in Zimbabwe

Friedrich Ebert Foundation

Friedrich Naumaun Foundation

Futures Group

GAPWUZ

Garden Park Trust

Gate House Training Centre Paradise

Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ)

George Fleming House

German Embassy

German Technical Co-operation

Germany Agency for Technical Co-operation (GTZ)

Germany Development Service

Germany Volunteer Service

Girl Child Network

Glen Forest Developement Centre

Glen Forest Training Centre (GFTC)

Goal

Gracious Women’s Fellowship International

Grassroots Performing Arts Project

Guadelupe Association

Gweru Legal Projects Centre B

Gutu Rural Environment Development Association (GREDA)

Habitat for Humanity International

Harare Children’s Home

Harare Legal Projects Centre

Harare Shelter for Destitute

Harare Street Children’s Organisation

Health Guard Foundation (HGF) trust deed

Heart Foundation of Zimbabwe (HFZ)

Heifer Project International

Help-Age Zimbabwe

Hillside Nursery School

Hlekweni Friends Rural Service Centre

Holland’s Committee on Southern Africa

Housing People of Zimbabwe

Human Rights Research and Documentation Trust of Southern Africa (HRRDTRSA)

Human Rights Research and Documentation Trust

Humanistic Institute of Development Co-operation with Developing Country (HIVOS)

ICA

Ida Wekwako Old Aged Home Welfare Organisation

Indigenous Business Development Centre (IBDC)

Indigenous Business Women’s Organisation

Informal Sector Training and Resource Network(ISTARN)

Institute of Personnel Management

Inter -Regional Meeting of Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA)

Inter-Country People’s Aid (IPA)

Interdenominational Aids Committee

Intermediate Technology Development Group (ITDG)

International Associstion of Agricultural students of Zimbabwe

International Catholic Migration Commission

International Co-operation for Development

International Labour Organisation (ILO)

International Livestock Centre for Africa (ILCA)

International Voluntary Services (IVS)

IRED (Development Innovation and Networks)

Island Hospice & Bereavement Service

Israel Embassy

IUCN – The World Conservation Union

Jairos Jiri Association

Japan International Co-operation Agency.

Jekesa Pfungwa / Vulingqondo

Jesuit Refugee Services

John Mutikizizi Old People’s Home

John Smale Children’s Home

Joy Care Centre NGO Children

Just Children Foundation

Justice for Children Trust 1

Kadoma Benevolent Association

Kajiwa Development & Co-ordinating Association

Kariba Aids Network

Kellogg Foundation (relocated to South Africa)

Khayelihle Children’s Village

King George VI Rehabilitation Centre

Kingdom Support and Development Trust

Konrad Adenauer Foundation

Kufunda Village

KUIYSAP

Kukura Neshungu B

Kunzwana Women’s Association

Kushanda Dissemination Project

Kwekwe Aids Action Group

Kwekwe Crafts

Kwekwe Hunger Relief Committee

KweKwe Women’s Institute

La Leche League Zimbabwe

Leaders International

Legal Aid Clinic Faculty of Law University of Zimbabwe Grounds

Legal Resources Foundation

Liaison Committee and National Women’s Organisations

Life Sowing Ministries

Matabeleland Development Foundation

Matebeleland Aids Council

Medical Research Society of Zimbabwe

Midlands Aids Service Organisation (MASO)

Morgenster School for the Deaf (RCZ)

Mt. Melleray Mission Orphanage

Municipal Development Programme

Muslim Service and development Congregation

Mutoko Development Council for Youths (MDCY)

National Aids Control Programme (NACP)

National Assciation of Zimbabwe – Rural Leadues (N.Z.A.R.L)

National Ballet of Zimbabwe

National Organisation for Development of the Disadvantaged

Natural Farming Network of Zimbabwe(NFN)

Netherlands Organisation for Development

Norwegian Agency for the Development Co-operation (NORAD)

Nyahode District Co-op Union Nyahode Rural Service Centre

Oasis of Life Foundation

Omay Development Trust

Organisation of Rural Associations for Progress (ORAP)

Partners for Growth (PFG)

Pioneer Trust Hayles Street

Plan International

Queen Elizabeth Adventist Children’s Home

Red Cross Society

Save the Children Fund (Norway)

Self Help Development Foundation of Zimbabwe

Southern Centre For Energy and Environment

Tambanevana Children’s Assciation TCA

The Cancer Association Zimbabwe

The Girl Guides Association of Zimbabwe

UNFPA

United Foundation for Women of Zimbabwe

Volunteer Service Abroad New Zealand

WestwoodCheshire Home for disabled Children

Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA)

Zambia High Commission

Zimbabwe Albino Association