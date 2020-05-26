Difference between revisions of "Non-Government Organisation"
From Pindula
|
SoulKabweza (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 123:
|Line 123:
* Cambridge Female Education Trust (CAMFED)
* Cambridge Female Education Trust (CAMFED)
* Campeace Association Cnr
* Campeace Association Cnr
|−
* CAMPFIRE Cnr
|+
* CAMPFIRECnr
* Canada Fund for Local Initiatives
* Canada Fund for Local Initiatives
* Canadian Co-operative Association
* Canadian Co-operative Association
|Line 383:
|Line 383:
* Zambia High Commission
* Zambia High Commission
* Zimbabwe Albino Association
* Zimbabwe Albino Association
|−
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 10:19, 26 May 2020
Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are non-profit organisations whose objectives are usually developmental in nature. Most are funded by European and American donor organisations such as USAid and DFID.
In Zimbabwe, the most prominent NGOs are international non-profit organisations such as World Vision and Plan International. There are however several local NGOs as well.
There are only a few local NGOs that are also primarily locally funded, such as Higherlife Foundation
Contents
Most Prominent Local NGOs
- Higherlife Foundation
- Childline Zimbabwe
- Jairos Jiri Association
- Magamba Network
- Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers
- Zimbabwe Red Cross Society
- Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association
Most Prominent International NGOs
- Action Aid International Zimbabwe
- Adventist Development and Relief Agency
- Amnesty International
- Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP)
- Catholic Development Commission (CADEC)
- CARE International
- Caritas
- Catholic Relief Services (CRS)
- CESVI
- Christian Aid
- Concern
- Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture
- ENSURE
- Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)
- Goal
- International Medical Corps (IMC)
- International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Johanniter International Assistance
- Help Germany
- Misereor
- Oxfam
- PLAN International
- Population Services Interantional (PSI)
- Save the Children
- Unicef
- World Food Programme (WFP)
- World Vision
List of NGOS
- Advisory Service for Development Zimbabwe
- Adventist Development and Relief Agency
- Adult Literacy Organisation of Zimbabwe
- Action Aid
- Abilities Sheltered Workshop
- Abandoned Babies Committee
- Affirmative Action Group
- Africa 2000 Network
- Africa Book Development Trust
- Africa Child in hand
- Africa Co-operative Action Trust
- Africa Groups of Sweden
- Africa Information Afrique
- Africa Now 9 FALMOUTH Alexandra
- Africa Resources Trust
- Africa Union of Local Authorities (AULA)
- Africa Youth International-Zimbabwe (AYIZ)
- African Alliance of Political Science
- African Capacity Buildign Foundation
- African Children’s Helping Hand
- African Development Bank Group
- African Development Education Network
- African Development Foundation
- African Enterprise
- African forum and Network on Debt and Development
- African Networking for the Prevention and Protection of Child Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN)
- African Pulbishers Network (Relocated to South Africa) B
- African Rehabilitation Institute
- African Self Help Assistance Program
- African Welfare Society of Bulawayo W.O.
- Africare
- Agency for Personal Services Overseas (ZAPSO)
- Aids Control Programme
- Aids Counselling Trust (ACT)
- Alice Chikomo’s Children Club
- All Souls Mission Children’s Home All Souls Mission
- Amanda Marga Zimbabwe Yoga Society
- Amani Trust
- Amnesty International
- American Friendly Service Organisation
- Ananda Marga Zimbabwe Yoga Society
- Anglican Cathedral outreach programme (ACOP)
- Anglican Diocese of Harare
- Anna Bartono Centre
- Anti Drug Abuse Zimbabwe /Anti Drug Abuse Association of Zimbabwe
- 2084 Archidiocese of Harare-Zimbabwe
- Association of Rural District Councils
- Association of the Widows of the fallen heroes
- Association of Women of Zimbabwe (AWZ)
- Association of Women’s Clubs (AWC)
- Association of Zimbabwe Traditional Environment Conservationists (AZTREC TRUST)
- Australian Agency for International Development Australian High Commission
- Australian Embassy-Direct Aid Programme
- Austrian High Commission (DAP)
- Austrian Service for Development Co-operation
- Austrian Volunteers
- Auxillia Chimusoro Masvingo Provincial Network for People Living with HIV and AIDS
- Awana Clubs Zimbabwe
- Baptist Women’s Association
- Batanai Old Age Home
- Batsirai Group
- Beauty without Cruelty
- Bekezera Community Home Based Care
- Benefit Hind Diocesan Clergy
- Benevolent Association
- Benevolent Helping Hand Association
- Bezer Children’s Refuge
- Blanche Gordon Tape Recorded
- Boggies Trust
- Boy Scouts Association of Zimbabwe
- Boys Brigade of Zimbabwe
- Build a Better Youth (BABY ZIM Trust)
- Bulawayo Citizens Advice Bereau
- Business and Professional Women’s Clubs
- Business Extension Advisory Service (BESA)
- Business Extension Advisory Service (BESA)
- Cambridge Female Education Trust (CAMFED)
- Campeace Association Cnr
- CAMPFIRE Cnr
- Canada Fund for Local Initiatives
- Canadian Co-operative Association
- Canadian High Commission
- Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA)
- Cancer Centre Harare
- Care International in Zimbabwe
- CAST
- Catholic Alliance for Justice and Peace in Southern Africa 1
- Catholic Ancillary Teachers of Rural Zimbabwe Old Shell
- Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP)
- Catholic Development Commission (CADEC)
- Catholic Institute for International Relations
- Catholic Relief Services
- Catholic Women’s League
- Centre for Applied Social Science University of Zimbabwe Sociology Department
- Centre for Development Information and Education (CIES) )
- Centre for Research Information Action for Development in Africa
- Chaminuka Development Association Rhodesville Avenue
- Chawarura Training Centre Charmwood Farm
- Chembira Women’s Theatre Group
- Chengetai School
- Chiedza Child
- Child and Law Project
- Child Protection Society
- Child Spacing and Fertility Association
- Child Watch International
- Childcare Ministries
- Childline-Zimbabwe
- Children and Law in Eastern and Southern Africa 1
- Children’s Cancer Fund
- Children’s Helping Hand Society
- Children’s House Association
- Chinyaradzo Children’s Home
- Chipangali Wildlife Trust
- Children’s Performing Arts Workshop (CHIPAWO)
- Chireya Mission Hospital
- Chirinda Orphanage Bag
- Chitenderano Homes
- Chivhu Aids Voluntary community Development Association of Zimbabwe (C.A.V.C.D.A.Z)
- CHIYSAP Stand
- Christ the Rock Ministries
- Christian Aid (CA)
- Christian Care
- Christian Children’s Fund
- Christian Institute of Business
- Christian Unity Vision of Zimbabwe Association
- Church Enterprise Development Organisation
- Citizens Advice Bereau
- Civic Form on Housing 91Enterprise
- Civil Service Employees Association
- Cold Comfort Farm Trust
- Collaborators
- Collective Self Finance Scheme
- Commonwealth International Development Agency
- Community Technology Development Trust (CTDT)
- Community Working group on Health Trust
- Compassion Ministries
- Connect Zimbabwe Institute of Systems Therapy
- Consumers International Regional Office For Africa
- Contact Family Counselling Centre
- Co-ordinating Committee of Voluntary Service Organisations (COSV)
- Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition
- Council for the Blind
- Dambiro Revana Creche
- Dananai Childcare Organisation (DACHICARE)
- Danhamombe Counselling Group (D.C.G)
- Danhiko Project
- DANIDA (Relocated) UDC Centre,
- Darby and Joan Centre for the Aged
- Department for International Development (DFID)people to land ,resources and markets
- Department of Adult Education University of Zimbabwe Mount Pleasant Drive
- DESERET Parirenyatwa Hospital Complex,
- Development Aid From People to People (DAPP)
- Development in Practice
- Development Initiatives and Services
- Development Media Association
- Development Technology Centre Zimbabwe (DTC)
- Directorate General for International Co-operation
- Dominican Convent Parent Association
- Dondolo Mudonzvo Credit Scheme
- Dorothy Duncan Braille Library
- Dorothy Duncan Centre FOR THE Blind and Physically Handicapped
- DP FOUNDATION 27 Herbert Chitepo Cnr
- Dream Foundation NGO Children
- Dzidzai Women’s Club Hauna Growth Point
- Early Childhood Avenues ECEC Project
- Early Childhood Education and Care Section Ministry of Education & Culture Union Avenue
- Early Start Association
- Eastern Highlands Trust
- Ecumenical Development Co-operative Society (EDCS)
- Ecumenical Documentation and Information Centre for Eastern and Southern Africa
- Ecumenical Resource and Training
- Ecumenical Support Services
- Ecuminical Document Services
- Edith Duly Nursing Home
- Ekuphumuleni Geriatric Nursing Home
- Embassy of Denmark
- Embassy of Finland
- Embassy of Israel
- Embassy of Switzerland
- Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Funding
- Embassy of the Republic of Korea (South Korea)
- Embassy of the State of Palestine
- Emerald Hill Children’s Home
- Empretec Zimbabwe
- ENDA – Zimbabwe
- Entembeni Homes Society ( Entembeni Old Peoples’ Home)
- Enterprise Works Zimbabwe Trust
- Environment Africa
- Epilepsy Support Foundation
- European Union
- European/Zimbabwe Commission
- Extension Service
- F.O.S. – Belgium
- Fairfield Orphanage
- Fairways Homes for Aged Persons
- Fambidzanai
- Family Aids Caring Trust
- Family Counselling Unity
- Farm Community Trust of Zimbabwe
- Farm Orphan Support Trust (FOST)
- FAWEZI
- Federation of African Media Women Zimbabwe (FAMWZ)
- Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nations (FAO)
- Food and Nutrition Association of Zimbabwe (FANAZ)
- Ford Foundation Braamfontein
- Forum for Women Educators (FWE)
- Forum Syd (Swedish NGO Centre)
- Forward in Faith Children’s Home
- Fosenet
- Freedom to the Disabled Person in Zimbabwe
- Friedrich Ebert Foundation
- Friedrich Naumaun Foundation
- Futures Group
- GAPWUZ
- Garden Park Trust
- Gate House Training Centre Paradise
- Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ)
- George Fleming House
- German Embassy
- German Technical Co-operation
- Germany Agency for Technical Co-operation (GTZ)
- Germany Development Service
- Germany Volunteer Service
- Girl Child Network
- Glen Forest Developement Centre
- Glen Forest Training Centre (GFTC)
- Goal
- Gracious Women’s Fellowship International
- Grassroots Performing Arts Project
- Guadelupe Association
- Gweru Legal Projects Centre B
- Gutu Rural Environment Development Association (GREDA)
- Habitat for Humanity International
- Harare Children’s Home
- Harare Legal Projects Centre
- Harare Shelter for Destitute
- Harare Street Children’s Organisation
- Health Guard Foundation (HGF) trust deed
- Heart Foundation of Zimbabwe (HFZ)
- Heifer Project International
- Help-Age Zimbabwe
- Hillside Nursery School
- Hlekweni Friends Rural Service Centre
- Holland’s Committee on Southern Africa
- Housing People of Zimbabwe
- Human Rights Research and Documentation Trust of Southern Africa (HRRDTRSA)
- Human Rights Research and Documentation Trust
- Humanistic Institute of Development Co-operation with Developing Country (HIVOS)
- ICA
- Ida Wekwako Old Aged Home Welfare Organisation
- Indigenous Business Development Centre (IBDC)
- Indigenous Business Women’s Organisation
- Informal Sector Training and Resource Network(ISTARN)
- Institute of Personnel Management
- Inter -Regional Meeting of Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA)
- Inter-Country People’s Aid (IPA)
- Interdenominational Aids Committee
- Intermediate Technology Development Group (ITDG)
- International Associstion of Agricultural students of Zimbabwe
- International Catholic Migration Commission
- International Co-operation for Development
- International Labour Organisation (ILO)
- International Livestock Centre for Africa (ILCA)
- International Voluntary Services (IVS)
- IRED (Development Innovation and Networks)
- Island Hospice & Bereavement Service
- Israel Embassy
- IUCN – The World Conservation Union
- Jairos Jiri Association
- Japan International Co-operation Agency.
- Jekesa Pfungwa / Vulingqondo
- Jesuit Refugee Services
- John Mutikizizi Old People’s Home
- John Smale Children’s Home
- Joy Care Centre NGO Children
- Just Children Foundation
- Justice for Children Trust 1
- Kadoma Benevolent Association
- Kajiwa Development & Co-ordinating Association
- Kariba Aids Network
- Kellogg Foundation (relocated to South Africa)
- Khayelihle Children’s Village
- King George VI Rehabilitation Centre
- Kingdom Support and Development Trust
- Konrad Adenauer Foundation
- Kufunda Village
- KUIYSAP
- Kukura Neshungu B
- Kunzwana Women’s Association
- Kushanda Dissemination Project
- Kwekwe Aids Action Group
- Kwekwe Crafts
- Kwekwe Hunger Relief Committee
- KweKwe Women’s Institute
- La Leche League Zimbabwe
- Leaders International
- Legal Aid Clinic Faculty of Law University of Zimbabwe Grounds
- Legal Resources Foundation
- Liaison Committee and National Women’s Organisations
- Life Sowing Ministries
- Matabeleland Development Foundation
- Matebeleland Aids Council
- Medical Research Society of Zimbabwe
- Midlands Aids Service Organisation (MASO)
- Morgenster School for the Deaf (RCZ)
- Mt. Melleray Mission Orphanage
- Municipal Development Programme
- Muslim Service and development Congregation
- Mutoko Development Council for Youths (MDCY)
- National Aids Control Programme (NACP)
- National Assciation of Zimbabwe – Rural Leadues (N.Z.A.R.L)
- National Ballet of Zimbabwe
- National Organisation for Development of the Disadvantaged
- Natural Farming Network of Zimbabwe(NFN)
- Netherlands Organisation for Development
- Norwegian Agency for the Development Co-operation (NORAD)
- Nyahode District Co-op Union Nyahode Rural Service Centre
- Oasis of Life Foundation
- Omay Development Trust
- Organisation of Rural Associations for Progress (ORAP)
- Partners for Growth (PFG)
- Pioneer Trust Hayles Street
- Plan International
- Queen Elizabeth Adventist Children’s Home
- Red Cross Society
- Save the Children Fund (Norway)
- Self Help Development Foundation of Zimbabwe
- Southern Centre For Energy and Environment
- Tambanevana Children’s Assciation TCA
- The Cancer Association Zimbabwe
- The Girl Guides Association of Zimbabwe
- UNFPA
- United Foundation for Women of Zimbabwe
- Volunteer Service Abroad New Zealand
- WestwoodCheshire Home for disabled Children
- Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA)
- Zambia High Commission
- Zimbabwe Albino Association