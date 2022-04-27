|description= Nonceba Mnkandla is a Zimbabwean veteran radio presenter. She worked for Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a presenter and head of its Montrose Studios.

'''Nonceba Mnkandla''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] veteran radio presenter . She worked for Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a presenter and head of its Montrose Studios .

Career

Nonceba Mnkandla's broadcasting career began in 1982 with the popular show Isikhathi sabesifazane on the then Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation's Radio 2 before it later became Radio Zimbabwe.

Mkandla was heading the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's Montrose Studios in Bulawayo when she was reportedly fired on 13 August 2015. Her dismissal followed a Supreme Court ruling that empowered employers to terminate employment contracts after giving workers a three-month notice.

Nonceba Mnkandla rejoined Skyz Metro FM with effect from 17 October 2021 from 0600 to 1000am. Mnkandla had previously presented on Skyz Metro FM in October 2020.[1][2]

She is part of the Amakhosikazi/Women’s Media for Development Foundation (WMDF) board made up of 7 trustees and one ex-officio trustee. WMDF is a media-based women’s development institution founded in 2009 and legally registered as a Trust with the Zimbabwe deeds office on 10 August 2010. [3]