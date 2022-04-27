Difference between revisions of "Nonceba Mnkandla"
keywords= Nonceba Mnkandla, Nonceba Mnkandla Biography, Nonceba Mnkandla Skyz Metro
|keywords= Nonceba Mnkandla, Nonceba Mnkandla Biography, Nonceba Mnkandla Skyz Metro
description= Nonceba Mnkandla is a Zimbabwean veteran radio presenter. She worked for Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a presenter and head of its Montrose Studios.
|description= Nonceba Mnkandla is a Zimbabwean veteran radio presenter. She worked for Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a presenter and head of its Montrose Studios.
image=
image_alt= Nonceba Mnkandla Biography
|image_alt= Nonceba Mnkandla Biography
|Nonceba Mnkandla
|Known for
|Being a radio presenter
Nonceba Mnkandla is a Zimbabwean veteran radio presenter. She worked for Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a presenter and head of its Montrose Studios.
Career
Nonceba Mnkandla's broadcasting career began in 1982 with the popular show Isikhathi sabesifazane on the then Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation's Radio 2 before it later became Radio Zimbabwe.
Mkandla was heading the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's Montrose Studios in Bulawayo when she was reportedly fired on 13 August 2015. Her dismissal followed a Supreme Court ruling that empowered employers to terminate employment contracts after giving workers a three-month notice.
Nonceba Mnkandla rejoined Skyz Metro FM with effect from 17 October 2021 from 0600 to 1000am. Mnkandla had previously presented on Skyz Metro FM in October 2020.[1][2]
She is part of the Amakhosikazi/Women’s Media for Development Foundation (WMDF) board made up of 7 trustees and one ex-officio trustee. WMDF is a media-based women’s development institution founded in 2009 and legally registered as a Trust with the Zimbabwe deeds office on 10 August 2010. [3]
References
- ↑ Kundaimidzo Shamuyarira, Nonceba Mnkandla Joins Skyz Metro FM, skyzmetroradio.co.zw, Published: October 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2022
- ↑ More heads roll at ZBC, The Herald, Published: August 14, 2015, Retrieved: April 27, 2022
- ↑ Who we are, women4developmentmedia.wordpress.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 27, 2022