Difference between revisions of "Nonsikelelo Masunda"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|Nonsikelelo Masunda '''Nonsikelelo Masunda''' popularly known simply as '''Nonsi''' or '''Nonsikelelo''' is a Zimbabwean musician. '...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 18:11, 26 July 2021
Nonsikelelo Masunda popularly known simply as Nonsi or Nonsikelelo is a Zimbabwean musician. Nonsi is well known for her song Sisonke which was a duet with Sani Makhalima.
Background
Real Name
Nonsikelelo's real name is Tendai Masunda. She changed her name to Nonsikelelo.[1]
Children
According to a 2016 report, Nonsi has three children.[2]
Education
Nonsikelelo Masunda studied for a PhD degree in Information Technology Fibre Optics in Malaysia.[2]
Career
Nonsikelelo recorded two albums Sisonke and Enter Nonsi before relocating to Malaysia.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Sisonke
- Enter Nonsi
References
- ↑ Chronicle doing disservice to Zim’s ethnic relations, The Independent, Published: October 10, 2003, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Nonsikelelo back home, unveils new single, H-Metro, Published: May 5, 2016, Retrieved: July 26, 2021