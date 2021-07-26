Nonsikelelo Masunda

Nonsikelelo Masunda popularly known simply as Nonsi or Nonsikelelo is a Zimbabwean musician. Nonsi is well known for her song Sisonke which was a duet with Sani Makhalima.

Background

Real Name

Nonsikelelo's real name is Tendai Masunda. She changed her name to Nonsikelelo.[1]

Children

According to a 2016 report, Nonsi has three children.[2]

Education

Nonsikelelo Masunda studied for a PhD degree in Information Technology Fibre Optics in Malaysia.[2]

Career

Nonsikelelo recorded two albums Sisonke and Enter Nonsi before relocating to Malaysia.[2]

Discography

Albums

Sisonke

Enter Nonsi