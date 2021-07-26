Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nonsikelelo Masunda"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "thumb|Nonsikelelo Masunda '''Nonsikelelo Masunda''' popularly known simply as '''Nonsi''' or '''Nonsikelelo''' is a Zimbabwean musician. '...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 18:11, 26 July 2021

Nonsikelelo Masunda

Nonsikelelo Masunda popularly known simply as Nonsi or Nonsikelelo is a Zimbabwean musician. Nonsi is well known for her song Sisonke which was a duet with Sani Makhalima.

Background

Real Name

Nonsikelelo's real name is Tendai Masunda. She changed her name to Nonsikelelo.[1]

Children

According to a 2016 report, Nonsi has three children.[2]

Education

Nonsikelelo Masunda studied for a PhD degree in Information Technology Fibre Optics in Malaysia.[2]

Career

Nonsikelelo recorded two albums Sisonke and Enter Nonsi before relocating to Malaysia.[2]

Discography

Albums

  • Sisonke
  • Enter Nonsi

References

  1. Chronicle doing disservice to Zim’s ethnic relations, The Independent, Published: October 10, 2003, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 Nonsikelelo back home, unveils new single, H-Metro, Published: May 5, 2016, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nonsikelelo_Masunda&oldid=108707"