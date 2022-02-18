In July 2018, Norbert Dokotera was elected to Ward 10 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 980 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Bindura Municipality with 980 votes, beating Joel Mandundu of Zanu PF with 551 votes, Saymore Mhene, independent, with 315 votes, Goodhope Mataya, independent, with 73 votes, and Phillimon Teremai of PRC with 20 votes [1]

He was elected as Deputy Mayor by the Councillors.

Events

Assault on Mayor

Bindura Mayor Councillor Carlos Tokyo (MDC-A) was slapped in public by his deputy, Norbert Dokotera (also MDC-A), on Monday 19 October 2020 afternoon for allegedly telling a team investigating land management by Bindura Municipality that Dokotera had grabbed some stands, a court heard on 20 October 2020. Dokotera appeared before Bindura magistrate Ms Samantha Dhlamini facing assault charges and was remanded to 27 October 2020 on $800 bail. [2]

On Monday 19 October 2020, Tokyo arrived at Chipadze shopping centre at around 1pm and started greeting fellow party members. Dokotera jumped out of a vehicle parked nearby and allegedly slapped Tokyo on the face, head and shoulders, accusing the Mayor of telling the investigating team that he grabbed some residential stands. The court heard that Dokotera was restrained by Jacob Gweture and Jonah Kapasi.

Further Reading

