Difference between revisions of "Norbert Mugomba"

In July 2018, Norbert Mugomba was elected to Ward 23 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1563 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Makoni RDC with 1563 votes, beating Naboth Nolbert Rusare of Zanu-PF with 807 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]