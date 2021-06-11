|description= Noreen Welch is a Zimbabwean television and radio journalist. Welch worked for the Rhodesian Broadcasting Corporation and then the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation until she left in 1995.

|description= Noreen Welch is a Zimbabwean television and radio journalist. Welch worked for the Rhodesian Broadcasting Corporation and then the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation until she left in 1995.

[[File:Noreen Welch.jpg|thumb|Noreen Welch]] '''Noreen Welch''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television and radio journalist. Welch worked for the Rhodesian Broadcasting Corporation and then the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation until she left in 1995.

'''Noreen Welch''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] television and radio journalist. Welch worked for the Rhodesian Broadcasting Corporation and then the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation until she left in 1995.

Noreen Welch

Noreen Welch is a Zimbabwean television and radio journalist. Welch worked for the Rhodesian Broadcasting Corporation and then the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation until she left in 1995.

Background

At the age of 7, Noreen moved to New Zealand where she acquired her high school education at Christchurch Girls High School. Welch returned to South Africa in 1975 and joined the Performing Arts Council of the Transvaal PACT, touring South Africa and then Rhodesia in the musical Chicago.

In 1976 she moved to Rhodesia now Zimbabwe and was employed by the local broadcaster on Radio Jacaranda and Radio One.[1]

Family

Noreen Welch has a daughter named Alex and a granddaughter named Khayla.[1]

Education

Welch graduated in English and History from the University of Ortago and a Bachelors of Arts majoring in English at Queen Elizabeth College.

Career

Norren Welch started her broadcasting career in New Zealand where she worked for the New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation five mornings a week on a broadcast to schools programme called Music and Movement.

She worked for RBC, now ZBC on the then Radio One from 1977 to 1995 as a newsreader on radio, breakfast host on Radio One, she produced many programmes and was also a TV news anchor until she left at the end of 1995.

Welch returned to New Zealand in 2000 and worked as news editor presenter for a regional South Island radio station. She retired and lives in New Zealand on a small pension.[1]