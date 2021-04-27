Difference between revisions of "Norma Mngoma"
Nomachule Mngoma popularly known as Norma is the ex-wife of South African politician Malusi Gigaba.
Nomachule Mngoma popularly known as Norma is the ex-wife of South African politician Malusi Gigaba.
Background
She is the sister of singer and actress Nandi Mngoma.[1]
=Marriage to Malusi Gigaba
Norma married Malusi Gigaba in 2014.[1]
Children
Norma and Malusi Gigaba have two sons named Nkanyezi and Mvelo.[1]
Arrest
Norma Mngoma was arrested by the Hawks after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz driven by her ex-husband Malusi Gigaba. She was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. As for the crimen injuria charges, the charge sheet states that Gigaba sent an insulting SMS accusing an unnamed person of selling tenders, sleeping with older women and using her husband as a “ticket to cheating with women”.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Tom Head, Who is Norma Gigaba? Seven things to know about Malusi Gigaba’s wife, The South African, Published: March 24, 201 9, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ Norma Gigaba case postponed to February, The Citizen, Published: October 23, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021