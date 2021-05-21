|description= Nomachule Mngoma popularly known as Norma is the estranged wife of South African politician Malusi Gigaba.

Nomachule Mngoma popularly known as Norma is the estranged wife of South African politician Malusi Gigaba.

Background

She is the sister of singer and actress Nandi Mngoma.[1]

Marriage to Malusi Gigaba

Norma married Malusi Gigaba in 2014.[1] Norma Gigaba reverted to her maiden name Mngoma despite the couple still being legally married.[2]

Children

Norma and Malusi Gigaba have two sons named Nkanyezi and Mvelo.[1]

Arrest

Norma Mngoma was arrested by the Hawks after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz driven by her ex-husband Malusi Gigaba. She was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. As for the crimen injuria charges, the charge sheet states that Gigaba sent an insulting SMS accusing an unnamed person of selling tenders, sleeping with older women and using her husband as a “ticket to cheating with women”.[3]

Zondo Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Testimony

Norma Mngoma testified on Monday 27 April 2021 at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, mainly about her family's relationship with the Gupta family.

Mngoma revealed how Gigaba allegedly:

Was given a white three series BMW as a gift by Ajay Gupta.

Given a gold necklace by Ajay Gupta as a gift for their firstborn son.

Frequented the Gupta household in Saxonwold and got bags of cash.

Packed stacks of cash in their home safe and told her it was money from Ajay Gupta meant to fund elections for the ANC.

Received cash as their wedding gift.

Was told by the Guptas how Brian Molefe would become the next CEO of Eskom months ahead of the announcement.

Shared a friendly relationship with Siyabonga Gama to the extent that he used the former Transnet CEO to score a job for his sister at the parastatal.

Was told by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and Ajay Gupta that he would be moved back to the department of home affairs for his lack of co-operation, a move that, when it eventually happened, made him unhappy.

Asked her to tag along to the welcoming party for the controversial landing of the Gupta family at the Waterkloof Airforce Base.[4]

Video

State Capture Inquiry Commission hears evidence from Nomachule Gigaba