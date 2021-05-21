Upon retrieving her electronics, she told the Commission that evidence related to the Guptas were removed from her gadgets. This included pictures of the car the Guptas allegedly bought them, evidence of their numerous family trips to Dubai that was allegedly paid for by the Guptas and pictures from the infamous Gupta wedding at Sun City, which the Gigabas attended.<ref name="IO">Kailene Pillay, [https://www.iol.co.za/news/politics/norma-mngoma-says-she-warned-her-husband-malusi-gigaba-about-covering-up-the-truth-c67bd8e2-ca90-46f6-93e7-ca867e16602c Norma Mngoma says she warned her husband Malusi Gigaba about covering up the truth], ''IOL'', Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref>

Background

She is the sister of singer and actress Nandi Mngoma.[1]

Marriage to Malusi Gigaba

Norma married Malusi Gigaba in 2014.[1] Norma Gigaba reverted to her maiden name Mngoma despite the couple still being legally married.[2]

Children

Norma and Malusi Gigaba have two sons named Nkanyezi and Mvelo.[1]

Arrest

Norma Mngoma was arrested by the Hawks after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz driven by her ex-husband Malusi Gigaba. She was charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. As for the crimen injuria charges, the charge sheet states that Gigaba sent an insulting SMS accusing an unnamed person of selling tenders, sleeping with older women and using her husband as a “ticket to cheating with women”.[3]

Zondo Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture Testimony

Norma Mngoma testified on Monday 27 April 2021 at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, mainly about her family's relationship with the Gupta family.

Mngoma revealed how Gigaba allegedly:

Was given a white three series BMW as a gift by Ajay Gupta.

Given a gold necklace by Ajay Gupta as a gift for their firstborn son.

Frequented the Gupta household in Saxonwold and got bags of cash.

Packed stacks of cash in their home safe and told her it was money from Ajay Gupta meant to fund elections for the ANC.

Received cash as their wedding gift.

Was told by the Guptas how Brian Molefe would become the next CEO of Eskom months ahead of the announcement.

Shared a friendly relationship with Siyabonga Gama to the extent that he used the former Transnet CEO to score a job for his sister at the parastatal.

Was told by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and Ajay Gupta that he would be moved back to the department of home affairs for his lack of co-operation, a move that, when it eventually happened, made him unhappy.

Asked her to tag along to the welcoming party for the controversial landing of the Gupta family at the Waterkloof Airforce Base.[4]

Video

State Capture Inquiry Commission hears evidence from Nomachule Gigaba

May 20, 2021

Norma returned before the Zondo Commission on 20 May 2021 after submitting a corrected affidavit.

She claimed her original affidavit contained evidence that was not submitted by her but rather by the evidence leaders of the Commission.

Mngoma told the Commission that Malusi Gigaba's submission that her evidence could not be trusted because she was a "bitter wife" was far from the truth.

She told the Commission that when she informed Gigaba that she wanted a divorce in early 2020. Mngoma said Gigaba refused arguing that they would lose spousal privileges at the Zondo Commission.

She said while Gigaba prepared for his own testimony at the Commission, he brought in an IT specialist to their home to wipe out incriminating evidence from all their electronic gadgets.

When Mngoma refused, she said the Hawks arrived at her home and confiscated her cellphones, laptop and iPad. She said she fought their request but after seeing her crying son, she gave in to their request and handed over all the gadgets.

Upon retrieving her electronics, she told the Commission that evidence related to the Guptas were removed from her gadgets. This included pictures of the car the Guptas allegedly bought them, evidence of their numerous family trips to Dubai that was allegedly paid for by the Guptas and pictures from the infamous Gupta wedding at Sun City, which the Gigabas attended.[5]