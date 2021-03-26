Difference between revisions of "Norman Hlabani"

In July 2018, Norman Hlabani was elected to Ward 26 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3044 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Bulawayo Municipality with 3044 votes, beating Lungisani Sibanda of Zanu PF with 1800 votes, Janana Ngwenya of ZAPU with 1157 votes, Colphina Moyo of MDC-T with 390 votes, Abel Dube of NPF with 192 votes, Bhekimpilo Ndhlovu of PRC with 138 votes, Mdaniswa Siwela of MRP with 132 votes, Allan Meluleki Moyo, independent with 129 votes, Lawrence Bazaya of DOP with 121 votes, Bruce Ncube of ERA with 100 votes, Blessed Mpofu of APA with 65 votes, Justice Ndumisa Ndlovu of UMD with 59 votes, and Bishop Mpofu of ZIPP with 40 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

