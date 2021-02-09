Difference between revisions of "Norman Makondo"
In July 2018, Norman Makondo was elected to Ward 43 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 19 097 votes.
Personal Details
February 2021 - died. Reports say he was diabetic and suffered a mild stroke leading to his death.
No other information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 43 Harare Municipality with 19 097 votes, beating Getrude Rambire of Zanu PF with 4621 votes, Shepard Chakwena of ZIPP with 268 votes, Patience Muzimba of PRC with 191 votes, Nyashadzashe Marowa of ZPP:GPM with 122 votesEnergy Tatenda Mateisangwa of NCA with 56 votes and Cossam Tavarwisa of BZA with 55 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020