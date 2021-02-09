Difference between revisions of "Norman Makondo"

No other information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Personal Details

Born - 24 October 1969.

Died - February 2021, reports say he was diabetic and suffered a mild stroke leading to his death. See [1]

No other information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 43 Harare Municipality with 19 097 votes, beating Getrude Rambire of Zanu PF with 4621 votes, Shepard Chakwena of ZIPP with 268 votes, Patience Muzimba of PRC with 191 votes, Nyashadzashe Marowa of ZPP:GPM with 122 votesEnergy Tatenda Mateisangwa of NCA with 56 votes and Cossam Tavarwisa of BZA with 55 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

