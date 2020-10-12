|description= Norman Mapeza is one of the most celebrated Zimbabwean footballers to have played for the Warriors. He is former head coach of FC Platinum which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League where he won two league title with the platinum miners. He also had a fruitful stint with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Former Zimbabwean national team coach Norman Mapeza was expected to be announced and unveiled as the new head coach of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) in September 2020. Mapeza was approached after the club bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits and decided not to negotiate with coach Gavin Hunt who has joined Kaizer Chiefs. <ref name=" chronicle "> [ https ://www. chronicle .co.zw /norman-mapeza-expected-to-be-unveiled-at-ttm-this-week/], ''Chronicle, Published: 29 September, 2020, Accessed: 12 October, 2020''</ref> He has been training the team in Limpopo despite the club finances being the hindrance in his unveiling.<ref name="kickoff">Nkululeko Dladla, [https://www.kickoff.com/news /articles/ south-africa-news / categories / news / premiership/norman-mapeza-is - new - coach - at - tshakhuma - fc - ttm - inside - sources/686964 ], '' KickOff , Published: 8 October , 2020 , Accessed : 12 October , 2020'' </ref>

Mapeza started his professional career as assistant coach to [[Charles Mhlauri]] at [[CAPS United Football Club]] in 2004 but his stay was not long. He later decided to take up full time coaching as the head with the now defunct Monomotapa Football Club in 2008 where he won the league title after pipping [[Dynamos Football Club]] to the title. He then left at the end of the season and concentrated on something else for some time before taking the [[Warriors]] post later. He also coached [[FC Platinum]] with which he won two titles before leaving the club in September 2019 to join South African PSL team Chippa United in October 2019. His stay at Chippa did not last as he left the club early March 2020 and his departure surprised a lot because he had turned around Chippa's fortunes.<ref name="newzimbabwe"> [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/mapeza-speaks-on-chippa-exit/], ''New Zimbabwe, Published: 25 March, 2020, Accessed: 12 October, 2020''</ref>

Norman Mapeza started his football career at Darryn Textiles Football Club under the watchful eye of respected Polish coach Wieslaw Grabowski before he moved to Poland . He moved to Europe to play with Sokół Pniewy in the Polish Ekstraklasa for the 1993–94 season . He is one of the very few Zimbabwean footballers that played mainstream soccer in Europe and played regularly for Galatasaray . He later on played for several Turkish clubs including Ankaragücü, Altay S.K. and Malatyaspor . He became the second Zimbabwean player to have played in the UEFA Champions League after Liverpool legend [[ Bruce Grobbelaar ]] .<ref name="e"/> Mapeza is said to have played about five Champions league matches for Turkish giants Galatasaray all 90 minutes as a defensive midfielder against other European heavyweights such as FC Barcelona and Manchester United rubbing shoulders with players such as Romario, Pep Guardiola, Ronald Koeman, Peter Schmeichel, Roy Keane, Paul Ince, Ryan Giggs and Mark Hughes .<ref name="e">Enock Muchinjo [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2014/05/07/which-zimbos-have-played-in-the-uefa-champions-league Which Zimbos have played in the Uefa Champions League?], ''Daily News'', Published: May 7, 2014, Retrieved: February 16, 2015</ref>

Background

Norman Mapeza was born on April 12, 1972.[1]

Playing career

Norman Mapeza started his football career at Darryn Textiles Football Club under the watchful eye of respected Polish coach Wieslaw Grabowski before he moved to Poland. He moved to Europe to play with Sokół Pniewy in the Polish Ekstraklasa for the 1993–94 season. He is one of the very few Zimbabwean footballers that played mainstream soccer in Europe and played regularly for Galatasaray. He later on played for several Turkish clubs including Ankaragücü, Altay S.K. and Malatyaspor. He became the second Zimbabwean player to have played in the UEFA Champions League after Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar.[2] Mapeza is said to have played about five Champions league matches for Turkish giants Galatasaray all 90 minutes as a defensive midfielder against other European heavyweights such as FC Barcelona and Manchester United rubbing shoulders with players such as Romario, Pep Guardiola, Ronald Koeman, Peter Schmeichel, Roy Keane, Paul Ince, Ryan Giggs and Mark Hughes.[2]

Coaching Career

Mapeza started his professional career as assistant coach to Charles Mhlauri at CAPS United Football Club in 2004 but his stay was not long. He later decided to take up full time coaching as the head with the now defunct Monomotapa Football Club in 2008 where he won the league title after pipping Dynamos Football Club to the title. He then left at the end of the season and concentrated on something else for some time before taking the Warriors post later. He also coached FC Platinum with which he won two titles before leaving the club in September 2019 to join South African PSL team Chippa United in October 2019. His stay at Chippa did not last as he left the club early March 2020 and his departure surprised a lot because he had turned around Chippa's fortunes.[3]

Former Zimbabwean national team coach Norman Mapeza was expected to be announced and unveiled as the new head coach of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) in September 2020. Mapeza was approached after the club bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits and decided not to negotiate with coach Gavin Hunt who has joined Kaizer Chiefs.[4] He has been training the team in Limpopo despite the club finances being the hindrance in his unveiling.[5]





Clubs Played For

Darryn Textiles Football Club

CAPS United Football Club

Ajax Cape Town

Galatasaray[1]

Accolades

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner (2008 with Monomotapa Football Club, 2017 and 2018 with FC Platinum)

Match Fixing Allegations

Mapeza was also accused of having taken part in a series of fixed matches together with players such as Knowledge Musona, Ovidy Karuru including the then ZIFA Boss, Henrietta Rushwaya.[1] At the time the allegations against Mapeza were made, he was still the head coach of the national team but was eventually suspended before being dismissed. Following his dismissal from the warriors job, Mapeza sued ZIFA for damages for unfair labour practices.[6]

Trvia

Mapeza is neighbours with Zimbabwean tennis legend, Byron Black











