Difference between revisions of "Norman Maruve"

In July 2018, Norman Maruve was elected to Ward 19 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 138 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 19 Goromonzi RDC with 138 votes, beating Wycliff Chirapa-Shopo of MDC-Alliance with 45 votes.

Events

Further Reading

