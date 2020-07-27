Difference between revisions of "Norman Mataruka"

Former Director of Banking Supervision at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Norman Mataruka has died, sources in Harare have confirmed . According to impeccable sources, Mataruka is said to have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.<ref name="bulawayo24">Mandla Ndlovu, [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id - news-sc-national-byo-189450 . html], ''Bulawayo 24 News, Published: 27 July , 2020 , Accessed: 27 July , 2020''</ref>

'''Norman Mataruka''' was the former Director of Banking Supervision at the [[ Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ]] (RBZ) . He was suspended by John Mangudya from the RBZ after being fingered in a money laundering scam by [[Acie Lumumba]] . He is said to have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus .

Mataruka also served as Chairman at Aurex Holdings Limited.





Background

Education

Mataruka holds Bachelor of Business Studies Honours degree from the University of Zimbabwe; Masters of Business Administration from the University of Zimbabwe; and Masters of Science in Real Estate from University of Pretoria, RSA.

Career

Mataruka has 22 years of banking experience including four years as Head of Risk with a regional investment bank. Mataruka is listed on the IMF roaster as a short-term expert in Banking Supervision and is an accredited consultant with MEFMI. He has worked with IMF and MEFMI affiliated countries in Eastern, Southern and West Africa in the areas of corporate governance, risk management, corporate restructuring and risk-based supervision of banks. He is also an associate of the Institute of Bankers Zimbabwe.

Death

Former Director of Banking Supervision at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Norman Mataruka has died, sources in Harare have confirmed. According to impeccable sources, Mataruka is said to have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.[1]

References