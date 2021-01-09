Difference between revisions of "Norman Mataruka"
|
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Death)
|Line 94:
|Line 94:
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Former Director of Banking Supervision at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Norman Mataruka
|+
Former Director of Banking Supervision at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Norman Mataruka succumbed to Coronavirus .<ref name="bulawayo24">Mandla Ndlovu, [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-189450.html], ''Bulawayo 24 News, Published: 27 July, 2020, Accessed: 27 July, 2020''</ref>
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 07:12, 9 January 2021
|Norman Mataruka
Norman Mataruka was the former Director of Banking Supervision at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). He was suspended by John Mangudya from the RBZ after being fingered in a money laundering scam by Acie Lumumba. He is said to have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.
Mataruka also served as Chairman at Aurex Holdings Limited.
Background
Education
Mataruka holds Bachelor of Business Studies Honours degree from the University of Zimbabwe; Masters of Business Administration from the University of Zimbabwe; and Masters of Science in Real Estate from University of Pretoria, RSA.
Career
Mataruka has 22 years of banking experience including four years as Head of Risk with a regional investment bank. Mataruka is listed on the IMF roaster as a short-term expert in Banking Supervision and is an accredited consultant with MEFMI. He has worked with IMF and MEFMI affiliated countries in Eastern, Southern and West Africa in the areas of corporate governance, risk management, corporate restructuring and risk-based supervision of banks. He is also an associate of the Institute of Bankers Zimbabwe.
Death
Former Director of Banking Supervision at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Norman Mataruka succumbed to Coronavirus on July 27, 2020.[1]