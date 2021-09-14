Difference between revisions of "Northlea High School"
==Location==
==Location==
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
[[Category:High Schools]]
Northlea High School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Lady Stanely Ave / Falls Road Highmount, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 207439, 09 209241, 09 205290.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/NorthleaHighZimbabwe/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
