|−
'''Northlea High School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
'''Northlea High School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 13:00, 14 September 2021
Northlea High School was opened in 1952. At that time it was in the bush, on the west side of central Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Lady Stanely Ave / Falls Road Highmount, PO Box 205, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 207439, 09 209241, 09 205290.
Cell:
Email: info@northleahigh.ac.zw
Web: northleahigh.ac.zw
History
Northlea was opened on 29 January 1952 under the name of Bulawayo North Secondary School. The initial enrolment consisted of 37 boys and 53 girls all in form 1. The headmaster, Mr H. J. Broughton was assisted by four members of staff. The school building comprised of five classrooms only. The grounds were still very much untouched and thick bush surrounded the classrooms.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Former students association, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/NorthleaHighZimbabwe/