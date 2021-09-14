'''Northlea High School''' was opened in '''1952'''. At that time it was in the bush, on the west side of central [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province ]].

Northlea High School badge

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Lady Stanely Ave / Falls Road Highmount, PO Box 205, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 09 207439, 09 209241, 09 205290.

Cell:

Email: info@northleahigh.ac.zw

Web: northleahigh.ac.zw



History

Northlea was opened on 29 January 1952 under the name of Bulawayo North Secondary School. The initial enrolment consisted of 37 boys and 53 girls all in form 1. The headmaster, Mr H. J. Broughton was assisted by four members of staff. The school building comprised of five classrooms only. The grounds were still very much untouched and thick bush surrounded the classrooms.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Former students association, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/NorthleaHighZimbabwe/

Other information