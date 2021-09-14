Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Northlea High School"

'''Northlea High School''' was opened in '''1952'''. At that time it was in the bush, on the west side of central [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
[[File:Northlea High School.jpg|thumb|Northlea High School badge]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
Northlea High School was opened in 1952. At that time it was in the bush, on the west side of central Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Northlea High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Lady Stanely Ave / Falls Road Highmount, PO Box 205, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 207439, 09 209241, 09 205290.
Cell:
Email: info@northleahigh.ac.zw
Web: northleahigh.ac.zw

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Northlea was opened on 29 January 1952 under the name of Bulawayo North Secondary School. The initial enrolment consisted of 37 boys and 53 girls all in form 1. The headmaster, Mr H. J. Broughton was assisted by four members of staff. The school building comprised of five classrooms only. The grounds were still very much untouched and thick bush surrounded the classrooms.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Former students association, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/NorthleaHighZimbabwe/

Other information

Further Reading

