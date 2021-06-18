Difference between revisions of "Norton"
Latest revision as of 08:15, 18 June 2021
Norton
|Population
(2009)
|52,054
Norton is a Town located in Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Province. It is located about 44.5km west of the Zimbabwean capital, Harare. It is surrounded by farms and forest plantations. It is also home to the Darwindale Dam.
Location
Lat/Long: 17°53′ S 30°42′ E
Norton has a number of suburbs, including high density Katanga, Calfa, Maridale and Johannesburg, as well as Knowe, Twin-lakes and Nharira low density suburbs.
Local schools, include Chiedza, Norton 1 and 2 and Dudley Hall and Twin-lakes primary schools. And St. Eric's Primary and Secondary Schools, Vimbai Primary and Secondary Schools.
Katanga and Calfa are the major shopping centers.
History
1914: first settlement, began when railway siding built.
1982 census, population of 12,360.
1992 census, population of 20,405.
2002 census, population of 44,054.
2012 census, population of 67,591.
Current MP (2018 - present) - Temba Mliswa
Other information
Norton developed into an industrial centre due to its proximity to water and power supplies. A main connection point from Lake Kariba to the national grid is nearby. The construction of the nearby Lake Chivero dam, and then Darwendale Dam, provided a further boost to development
July 2018, Elections to Norton Town Council
1985, Washington Arubi, Football player, born
1990, Knowledge Musona, Football player, born
Further Reading
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ Norton, Zimbabwe, Wikipedia, Retrieved: 22 October 2019