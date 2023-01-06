Difference between revisions of "Norton"
Current MP ('''2018 - present''') - [[Temba Mliswa]]
Norton developed into an industrial centre due to its proximity to water and power supplies. A main connection point from Lake Kariba to the national grid is nearby. The construction of the nearby Lake Chivero dam, and then Darwendale Dam, provided a further boost to development
'''July 2018''', Elections to [[Norton Town Council]]<br/>
Norton
|Population
(2009)
|52,054
Norton is a Town located in Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Province. It is located about 44.5km west of the Zimbabwean capital, Harare. It is surrounded by farms and forest plantations. It is also home to the Darwindale Dam.
Location
Lat/Long: 17°53′ S 30°42′ E
Norton has a number of suburbs, including high density Katanga, Calfa, Maridale and Johannesburg, as well as Knowe, Twin-lakes and Nharira low density suburbs.
Local schools, include Chiedza, Norton 1 and 2 and Dudley Hall and Twin-lakes primary schools. And St. Eric's Primary and Secondary Schools, Vimbai Primary and Secondary Schools.
Katanga and Calfa are the major shopping centers.
See Moleli High School.
See Sandringham Secondary School.
See St Erics Secondary School.
See Kutama College.
See Vimbai Secondary School.
History
Mr Joseph Norton farmed Porta Farm, and he, his wife, children and employees were killed there during the First Chimurenga in 1896. Norton settlement was named after him. [1]
1914: first settlement, began when railway siding built.
1982 census, population of 12,360.
1992 census, population of 20,405.
2002 census, population of 44,054.
2012 census, population of 67,591.
Current MP (2018 - present) - Temba Mliswa
Infrastructure
Norton developed into an industrial centre due to its proximity to water and power supplies. A main connection point from Lake Kariba to the national grid is nearby. The construction of the nearby Lake Chivero dam, and then Darwendale Dam, provided a further boost to development
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Norton returned to Parliament:
- Christopher Mutsvangwa of Zanu PF with 10 592 votes or 50.50 percent,
- Voice Chinake of MDC–T with 9 360 votes or 44.62 percent,
- Sipho Gumede of MDC–N with 894 votes or 4.26 percent,
- Chance Mariro of MKD with 129 votes or 0.62 percent,
Total 20 975 votes
July 2018, Elections to Norton Town Council
1985, Washington Arubi, Football player, born
1990, Knowledge Musona, Football player, born
Further Reading
