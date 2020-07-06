Difference between revisions of "Norton"











Norton is a Town located in Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. It is located about 44.5km west of the Zimbabwean capital, Harare. It is surrounded by farms and forest plantations. It is also home to the Darwindale Dam.

Location

Lat/Long: 17°53′ S 30°42′ E Norton has a number of suburbs, including high density Katanga, Calfa, Maridale and Johannesburg, as well as Knowe, Twin-lakes and Nharira low density suburbs.

Local schools, include Chiedza, Norton 1 and 2 and Dudley Hall and Twin-lakes primary schools. And St. Eric's Primary and Secondary Schools, Vimbai Primary and Secondary Schools.

Katanga and Calfa are the major shopping centers.

History

1914: first settlement, began when railway siding built.

1982 census, population of 12,360.

1992 census, population of 20,405.

2002 census, population of 44,054.

2012 census, population of 67,591.



Current MP (2018 - present) - Temba Mliswa

Other information

Norton developed into an industrial centre due to its proximity to water and power supplies. A main connection point from Lake Kariba to the national grid is nearby. The construction of the nearby Lake Chivero dam, and then Darwendale Dam, provided a further boost to development

July 2018, Elections to Norton Town Council

1985, Washington Arubi, Football player, born

1990, Knowledge Musona, Football player, born



Further Reading

