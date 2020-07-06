Difference between revisions of "Norton Town Council"
Latest revision as of 11:38, 6 July 2020
The Norton Local Government is Norton Town Council.
The July 2018 elections returned:
|Ward
|1
|Matiere Sylvester Gumisirayi
|MDC-Alliance
|2
|Charles Dube
|MDC-Alliance
|3
|Muchaneta Munyeveri
|MDC-Alliance
|4
|Tarisai Mazarura
|MDC-Alliance
|5
|Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa
|MDC-Alliance
|6
|Precious Mufahore
|MDC-Alliance
|7
|Douglas Chililo
|Independent
|8
|Albert Zinyemba
|MDC-Alliance
|9
|Rosemary Natsai Chinoera
|MDC-Alliance
|10
|Yovani Tapera
|MDC-Alliance
|11
|Tinotenda Mafusire
|Zanu-PF
|12
|Shupikayi Sigudu
|MDC-Alliance
|13
|Lowsign Nyarumbu
|MDC-Alliance