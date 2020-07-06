Difference between revisions of "Norton Town Council"

The Norton Local Government is Norton Town Council.

The July 2018 elections returned:

Ward Header text Header text
1 Matiere Sylvester Gumisirayi MDC-Alliance
2 Charles Dube MDC-Alliance
3 Muchaneta Munyeveri MDC-Alliance
4 Tarisai Mazarura MDC-Alliance
5 Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa MDC-Alliance
6 Precious Mufahore MDC-Alliance
7 Douglas Chililo Independent
8 Albert Zinyemba MDC-Alliance
9 Rosemary Natsai Chinoera MDC-Alliance
10 Yovani Tapera MDC-Alliance
11 Tinotenda Mafusire Zanu-PF
12 Shupikayi Sigudu MDC-Alliance
13 Lowsign Nyarumbu MDC-Alliance
