Difference between revisions of "Norton Town Council"

Latest revision as of 07:34, 12 January 2021
The Norton Local Government is Norton Town Council.
The July 2018 elections returned:
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|1
|Matiere Sylvester Gumisirayi
|MDC-Alliance
|2
|Charles Dube
|MDC-Alliance
|3
|Muchaneta Munyeveri
|MDC-Alliance
|4
|Tarisai Mazarura
|MDC-Alliance
|5
|Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa
|MDC-Alliance
|6
|Precious Mufahore
|MDC-Alliance
|7
|Douglas Chililo
|Independent
|8
|Albert Zinyemba
|MDC-Alliance
|9
|Rosemary Natsai Chinoera
|MDC-Alliance
|10
|Yovani Tapera
|MDC-Alliance
|11
|Tinotenda Mafusire
|Zanu-PF
|12
|Shupikayi Sigudu
|MDC-Alliance
|13
|Lowsign Nyarumbu
|MDC-Alliance