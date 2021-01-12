Difference between revisions of "Norton Town Council"

Pindula

The [[Norton]] Local Government is Norton Town Council.  
The [[Norton]] Local Government is '''Norton Town Council'''.  
  
 
The '''July 2018''' elections returned:
 
The '''July 2018''' elections returned:
The Norton Local Government is Norton Town Council.

The July 2018 elections returned:

Ward Name Party
1 Matiere Sylvester Gumisirayi MDC-Alliance
2 Charles Dube MDC-Alliance
3 Muchaneta Munyeveri MDC-Alliance
4 Tarisai Mazarura MDC-Alliance
5 Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa MDC-Alliance
6 Precious Mufahore MDC-Alliance
7 Douglas Chililo Independent
8 Albert Zinyemba MDC-Alliance
9 Rosemary Natsai Chinoera MDC-Alliance
10 Yovani Tapera MDC-Alliance
11 Tinotenda Mafusire Zanu-PF
12 Shupikayi Sigudu MDC-Alliance
13 Lowsign Nyarumbu MDC-Alliance
