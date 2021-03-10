Difference between revisions of "Nosipho Silinda"
Nosipho Silinda is a South African singer and songwriter. Nosipho is also an actress having made her debut on The Queen, playing the role of Cici.
Career
The Queen
In March 2021, Nosipho Silinda made her acting debut on The Queen where she played the role of Cici.[1]
