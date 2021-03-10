|description= Nosipho Silinda is a South African singer and songwriter. Nosipho is also an actress having made her debut on The Queen, playing the role of Cici. Silinda is a former Idols South Africa season 14 contestant.

Background

Her aunt is Busisiwe "Cici" Thwala. Nosipho is the eldest of six children and hails from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.[1] In a 2020 interview she said she is managed by her mother, who's affectionately known as Miss T.[2]

Education

In 2019 she had to repeat grade 11.[1]

Career

Nosipho had to drop out of grade 11 in August 2018 to participate in season 14 of singing competition Idols SA.[1] Nosipho signed a recording deal with Gallo Record Company. Silinda had made the top six in season 14 of SA Idols. The recording deal that she was offered when she broke into the top 10 was finalised in April 2019.

She said she received a few offers from various record labels but she chose Gallo to take her career to the next level. Nosipho had previously been signed to Ambitiouz Records.[3] In 2019 she recorded her debut single Thembalami.

The Queen

In March 2021, Nosipho Silinda made her acting debut on The Queen where she played the role of Cici.[2]

Discography

Singles

Thembalami (2019) [1]

(2019) Wena Wedwa (2020)

(2020) Don’t kill my vibe

Videos

Nosipho - Thembalami (Official Music Video)

Nosipho - Wena Wedwa (Official Audio)

Nosipho - Don't Kill My Vibe (Official Audio)