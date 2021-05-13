Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nota Baloyi"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi''' is a South African cultural commentator and music industry insider. He is Kwesta’s former manager. ==Background== ==Full Name== '''Nhlam...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 10:49, 13 May 2021

Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi is a South African cultural commentator and music industry insider. He is Kwesta’s former manager.


Background

Full Name

Nhlamulo Baloyi

Age

Nota was born on 20 March 1990.[1]

Wife

Berita Khumalo

In July 2020, Nota got married to Berita Khumalo.[2]

Social Media & Contacts


References

  1. Songbird Berita celebrates husband Nota Baloyi’s 31st birthday, Elegance7, Published: March 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 13, 2021
  2. Berita and Nota Baloyi engaged, Buzz Life News, Published: July 28, 2020, Retrieved: May 13, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nota_Baloyi&oldid=104121"