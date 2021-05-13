|description= Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi is a South African cultural commentator and music industry insider. He is Kwesta’s former manager.

Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi is a South African cultural commentator and music industry insider. He is Kwesta’s former manager.





Background

Full Name

Nhlamulo Baloyi

Age

Nota was born on 20 March 1990.[1]

Wife

Berita Khumalo

In July 2020, Nota got married to Berita Khumalo.[2]

Instagram: NOTA Nhlamulo Baloyi



