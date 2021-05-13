Difference between revisions of "Nota Baloyi"
Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi is a South African cultural commentator and music industry insider. He is Kwesta’s former manager.
Background
Full Name
Nhlamulo Baloyi
Age
Nota was born on 20 March 1990.[1]
Wife
Berita Khumalo
In July 2020, Nota got married to Berita Khumalo.[2]
Social Media & Contacts
- Instagram: NOTA Nhlamulo Baloyi
References
- ↑ Songbird Berita celebrates husband Nota Baloyi’s 31st birthday, Elegance7, Published: March 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 13, 2021
- ↑ Berita and Nota Baloyi engaged, Buzz Life News, Published: July 28, 2020, Retrieved: May 13, 2021