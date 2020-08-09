Difference between revisions of "Novuyo Rosa Tshuma"

Tshuma is the recipient of the 2009 Yvonne Vera Award, Zimbabwe's short fiction prize. Her debut collection, Shadows which is set in both Zimbabwe and South Africa, received rave reviews and was awarded the 2014 Herman Charles Bosman Prize for the best literary work in English.

House of Stone, was longlisted for the 2019 Rathbones Folio Prize and shortlisted for the 2019 Orwell Prize for Political Fiction, the 2020 Balcones Fiction Prize and the 2019 Dylan Thomas Prize.

She served as Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Iowa in 2015-2016, Tshuma was a 2016 Writer-in-Residence at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts, and is a recipient of a prestigious 2017 Bellagio Center Literary Arts Residency Award from the Rockefeller Foundation for her novel House of Stone which was published by Atlantic Books in June 2018 and by W. W. Norton in USA in January 2019. Novuyo's work has been featured in numerous journals and anthologies, including McSweeney’s and The Displaced, edited by Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Tshuma's novel, ''House of Stone'', was longlisted for the 2019 Rathbones Folio Prize and shortlisted for the 2019 Orwell Prize for Political Fiction, the 2020 Balcones Fiction Prize and the 2019 Dylan Thomas Prize. ''House of Stone'' won a 2019 Edward Stanford Travel Writing Award in the "Fiction with a sense of place" category and was awarded the 2019 Bulawayo Arts Award for Outstanding Fiction.

In 2009, her short story ''You in Paradise'' won the Intwasa Short Story Competition (now the [[Yvonne Vera]] Award) for short fiction. Tshuma's short stories have been featured in various anthologies, which include The Bed Book of Short Stories (Modjaji Books, 2010); A Life In Full and Other Stories: Caine Prize Anthology 2010 (New Internationalist, 2010) and Where to Now? Short Stories from Zimbabwe (amaBooks, 2011). Her other short fiction and non-fiction has been featured in McSweeney’s, Ploughshares and The Displaced Anthology edited by the Pulitzer prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen . In 2013, she shot to recognition following the release of her collection ''Shadows' ', which was published by Kwela Books. ''Shadows'' was nominated at the 2014 Etisalat Prize for Literature and also won the Herman Charles Bosman Prize. In 2014 , Tshuma was listed as part of Africa39, a collaborative project by Hay Festival and Rainbow Book Club recognising 39 of the most promising writers from Africa under the age of 40. She received the Rockefeller Foundation’s prestigious Bellagio Center Literary Arts Residency Award for her work in 2017 .

She completed her high-school education at Girls' College, Bulawayo, where she studied Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and French for her A Levels. She graduated from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa with a BComm in Economics and Finance. Tshuma is a graduate of the Iowa Writers' Workshop (2015), where she was awarded the Maytag and Teaching-Writing Fellowships, as well as a Rydson Award.

Tshuma was born on 28 January 1988 and grew up in [[Bulawayo]], a major city in [[Zimbabwe]]. She grew up in Zimbabwe, and has lived in South Africa and the USA.<ref name="Nov"> [http://novuyotshuma.com/about-2 About Novuyo], ''novuyotshuma.com'', retrieved: May 5, 2019, published: No Date Given</ref> Tshuma earned her MFA in Creative Writing from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and her PhD in Literature and Creative Writing from the University of Houston. She has taught graduate fiction at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and serves on the Writing, Literature and Publishing Faculty at Emerson College as an Assistant Professor of Fiction.

Novuyo Rosa Tshuma is an award winning Zimbabwean author. She is the author of Shadows, a novella and House of Stone, a novel.

Background

Education

Career

In 2009, her short story You in Paradise won the Intwasa Short Story Competition (now the Yvonne Vera Award) for short fiction. Tshuma's short stories have been featured in various anthologies, which include The Bed Book of Short Stories (Modjaji Books, 2010); A Life In Full and Other Stories: Caine Prize Anthology 2010 (New Internationalist, 2010) and Where to Now? Short Stories from Zimbabwe (amaBooks, 2011). Her other short fiction and non-fiction has been featured in McSweeney’s, Ploughshares and The Displaced Anthology edited by the Pulitzer prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen. In 2013, she shot to recognition following the release of her collection Shadows, which was published by Kwela Books. Shadows was nominated at the 2014 Etisalat Prize for Literature and also won the Herman Charles Bosman Prize. In 2014, Tshuma was listed as part of Africa39, a collaborative project by Hay Festival and Rainbow Book Club recognising 39 of the most promising writers from Africa under the age of 40. She received the Rockefeller Foundation’s prestigious Bellagio Center Literary Arts Residency Award for her work in 2017.

Her debut collection, Shadows was published to critical acclaim in 2013 by the South African publisher Kwela. Novuyo serves on the editorial advisory board and is a fiction editor at The Bare Life Review, a journal of refugee and immigrant literature based in San Fransisco.

Awards

In 2009, her short story You in Paradise won the Intwasa Short Story Competition (now the Yvonne Vera Award) for short fiction.

Selected Works

Shadows . A novella published in 2013.

Shadows. A novella published in 2013.
House of Stone. A novel published in the United Kingdom by Atlantic Books in June 2018.









