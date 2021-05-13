Difference between revisions of "Nox Guni"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 36:
|Line 36:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
Latest revision as of 16:57, 13 May 2021
Enock "Nox" Guni is a poplar Urban Grooves artiste, he was part of the Urban Grooves revolution in which other artistes such as Maskiri rose to prominence. Nox was born in Zaka Masvingo on September 6, 1983.
Family Background
Nox comes from a family of six with him being the second born( Five boys and one girl, Tendai). The other ones are Martin, Gabriel, Tafadzwa, Tinashe[1]
Educational Background
- Kuwadzana 3 Primary School
- Ellis Robins Boys High School
- Morgan High School
- Midlands State University (B.Com (Hons) Degree in Marketing Management)
- University of South Africa (Postgraduate studies)[2]
Music career
Nox started his music career with an audition at a local talent show called Superstar in 2002. Although he managed to progress to the later stages of the competition, he could not carry on because the talent show events coincided with his advanced level examinations.[2] It was in 2004 that Nox released his first album titled "Wandipengesa" to which the hit single "maria" was included. The song Maria was also complemented by a well polished video.[2] In 2007 Nox was part of the group Afrounik which comprised Tawanda Mugodi and Trevor Dongo. The group released their album titled "unikness" which carried the song "kana musipo", the song did very well in the local charts and they also released a video for it.[2] Nox went on to release his own album titled chapter 3, this was shortly before he relocated to South Africa.
The Other Side
Unlike most musicians, Nox is a University Graduate and has a day job in South Africa. He works as a business development executive for a training and recruitment company and does music after work[3] The talented singer also launched his own clothing label called "Ice n Roses" which specialises in casual and smart wear. The label is comprised of both ladies and mens wear ranging from tracksuits to college jackets and T-shirts.[4]
Discography
Albums
- Wandipengesa 2004
- Rythm and Blues 2006
- Chapter Three 2008
- Music, Love and Me 2009
- Zim's Finest: Tisu Tine Yese 2010
- Eighth Wonder[2]
Singles
- Kupenga kuti pe
- Iwe Maria
Controversy
Nox was once said to be dating Belinda Mutinhiri who according to reports was seven years his senior. It was also further alleged that Nox was so much in love with Mutinhiri that he was talking about settling down and a wedding.[5]
References
- ↑ Tinashe Sibanda, One-on-one with Nox, NewsDay, Published: November 7, 2012, Retrieved: July 16, 2014
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 Michael Chipato, The Truth About: Enock 'Nox' Guni, New Zimbabwe, Published: May 1, 2011, Retrieved: July 16, 2014
- ↑ Tidi Kwidini, The Real Nox Guni Revealed, Zimeye, published: October 30, 2013, Retrieved: July 16, 2014
- ↑ Nox Guni launches fashion label, The Standard, Published: January 22, 2012, Retrieved: July 16, 2014
- ↑ Simbarashe Patrick Nyanhanga, Nox Guni dating Tracy Mutinhiri’s daughter, Nehanda Radio, Published: October 17, 2012, Retrieved: July 16, 2014