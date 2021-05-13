Nox

Enock "Nox" Guni is a poplar Urban Grooves artiste, he was part of the Urban Grooves revolution in which other artistes such as Maskiri rose to prominence. Nox was born in Zaka Masvingo on September 6, 1983.

Family Background

Nox comes from a family of six with him being the second born( Five boys and one girl, Tendai). The other ones are Martin, Gabriel, Tafadzwa, Tinashe[1]

Educational Background

Kuwadzana 3 Primary School

Ellis Robins Boys High School

Morgan High School

Midlands State University (B.Com (Hons) Degree in Marketing Management)

University of South Africa (Postgraduate studies)[2]

Music career

Nox started his music career with an audition at a local talent show called Superstar in 2002. Although he managed to progress to the later stages of the competition, he could not carry on because the talent show events coincided with his advanced level examinations.[2] It was in 2004 that Nox released his first album titled "Wandipengesa" to which the hit single "maria" was included. The song Maria was also complemented by a well polished video.[2] In 2007 Nox was part of the group Afrounik which comprised Tawanda Mugodi and Trevor Dongo. The group released their album titled "unikness" which carried the song "kana musipo", the song did very well in the local charts and they also released a video for it.[2] Nox went on to release his own album titled chapter 3, this was shortly before he relocated to South Africa.

The Other Side

Unlike most musicians, Nox is a University Graduate and has a day job in South Africa. He works as a business development executive for a training and recruitment company and does music after work[3] The talented singer also launched his own clothing label called "Ice n Roses" which specialises in casual and smart wear. The label is comprised of both ladies and mens wear ranging from tracksuits to college jackets and T-shirts.[4]

Discography

Albums

Wandipengesa 2004

Rythm and Blues 2006

Chapter Three 2008

Music, Love and Me 2009

Zim's Finest: Tisu Tine Yese 2010

Eighth Wonder[2]

Singles

Kupenga kuti pe

Iwe Maria

Controversy

Nox was once said to be dating Belinda Mutinhiri who according to reports was seven years his senior. It was also further alleged that Nox was so much in love with Mutinhiri that he was talking about settling down and a wedding.[5]