Noxolo Grootboom was South African Broadcasting Corporation’s veteran broadcaster and linguist until her retirement on 30 March 2021 after working for the public broadcaster for 37 years.

Career

Grootboom started at SABC as a typist and made her way to television screens where she anchored for more than two decades. Her career highlights include broadcasting the funerals of former SACP Secretary-General, Chris Hani, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, and Nelson Mandela.[1]