|description= Noxolo Grootboom was South African Broadcasting Corporation’s veteran broadcaster and linguist until her retirement on 30 March 2021 after working for the public broadcaster for 37 years. She is known for her closing line after every bulletin – ndinithanda nonke emakhaya, which loosely translates to I love you all at home.

[[File:Noxolo Grootboom.jpg|thumb|Noxolo Grootboom]] '''Noxolo Grootboom''' was South African Broadcasting Corporation’s veteran broadcaster and linguist until her retirement on 30 March 2021 after working for the public broadcaster for 37 years. She is known for her closing line after every bulletin – ''ndinithanda nonke emakhaya'', which loosely translates to ''I love you all at home''.

'''Noxolo Grootboom''' was South African Broadcasting Corporation’s veteran broadcaster and linguist until her retirement on 30 March 2021 after working for the public broadcaster for 37 years. She is known for her closing line after every bulletin – ''ndinithanda nonke emakhaya'', which loosely translates to ''I love you all at home''.

Noxolo Grootboom

Noxolo Grootboom was South African Broadcasting Corporation’s veteran broadcaster and linguist until her retirement on 30 March 2021 after working for the public broadcaster for 37 years. She is known for her closing line after every bulletin – ndinithanda nonke emakhaya, which loosely translates to I love you all at home.

Background

Noxolo Grootboom grew up in rural Eastern Cape. The name Noxolo which means mother of peace, was given to her by her grandparents. [1]

Career

Grootboom started at SABC as a typist and made her way to television screens where she anchored for more than two decades. Her career highlights include broadcasting the funerals of former SACP Secretary-General, Chris Hani, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, and Nelson Mandela.[2]