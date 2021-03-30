|description= Noxolo Grootboom was South African Broadcasting Corporation’s veteran broadcaster and linguist until her retirement on 30 March 2021 after working for the public broadcaster for 37 years. She is known for her closing line after every bulletin – ndinithanda nonke emakhaya, which loosely translates to I love you all at home.

|description= Noxolo Grootboom was South African Broadcasting Corporation’s veteran broadcaster and linguist until her retirement on 30 March 2021 after working for the public broadcaster for 37 years. She is known for her closing line after every bulletin – ndinithanda nonke emakhaya, which loosely translates to I love you all at home.

Noxolo Grootboom retired on Tuesday 30 March 2021. Her last bulletin was at 19:00 on SABC1.<ref name="N">Thinus Ferreira, [https://www.news24.com/channel/tv/news/end-of-an-era-as-sabcs-isixhosa-news-anchor-noxolo-grootboom-signs-off-after-37-years-20210330 End of an era as SABC's isiXhosa news anchor Noxolo Grootboom signs off after 37 years], ''Channel24'', Published: March 30, 2021, March 30, 2021</ref>

Grootboom disappeared from the screens but continued to work behind the scenes at the SABC News department as an editor in the output section.<ref name="N"/>

Grootboom started at SABC in 1983 as a typist and made her way to television screens where she anchored for more than two decades. Her career highlights include broadcasting the funerals of former SACP Secretary-General, [[Chris Hani]], [[Winnie Madikizela-Mandela]], and [[Nelson Mandela]].<ref name="S">Nokwanda Ncwane, [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/lifestyle/noxolo-grootboom-sabc-veteran-broadcaster-announces-retirement/ Noxolo Grootboom: SABC veteran broadcaster announces retirement], ''The South African'', Published: March 27, 2021, Retrieved: March 30, 2021</ref>

Grootboom started at SABC as a typist and made her way to television screens where she anchored for more than two decades. Her career highlights include broadcasting the funerals of former SACP Secretary-General, [[Chris Hani]], [[Winnie Madikizela-Mandela]], and [[Nelson Mandela]].<ref name="S">Nokwanda Ncwane, [https://www.thesouthafrican.com/lifestyle/noxolo-grootboom-sabc-veteran-broadcaster-announces-retirement/ Noxolo Grootboom: SABC veteran broadcaster announces retirement], ''The South African'', Published: March 27, 2021, Retrieved: March 30, 2021</ref>

Noxolo Grootboom grew up in Fort Beaufort in rural Eastern Cape. The name Noxolo which means mother of peace, was given to her by her grandparents. <ref name="T">Rethabile Radebe, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-08-02-noxolo-grootboom-made-anchoring-in-isixhosa-fashionable/ Noxolo Grootboom made anchoring in isiXhosa fashionable], ''TimesLive'', Published: August 2, 2020, Retrieved: March 30, 2021</ref > Noxolo was forced to move to [[Johannesburg]] just after she finished matric and stayed with her mom and her two brothers in Dube, Soweto.<ref name="N"/ >

Noxolo Grootboom grew up in rural Eastern Cape. The name Noxolo which means mother of peace, was given to her by her grandparents. <ref name="T">Rethabile Radebe, [https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-08-02-noxolo-grootboom-made-anchoring-in-isixhosa-fashionable/ Noxolo Grootboom made anchoring in isiXhosa fashionable], ''TimesLive'', Published: August 2, 2020, Retrieved: March 30, 2021</ref>

Noxolo Grootboom

Noxolo Grootboom was South African Broadcasting Corporation’s veteran broadcaster and linguist until her retirement on 30 March 2021 after working for the public broadcaster for 37 years. She is known for her closing line after every bulletin – ndinithanda nonke emakhaya, which loosely translates to I love you all at home.

Background

Noxolo Grootboom grew up in Fort Beaufort in rural Eastern Cape. The name Noxolo which means mother of peace, was given to her by her grandparents. [1] Noxolo was forced to move to Johannesburg just after she finished matric and stayed with her mom and her two brothers in Dube, Soweto.[2]

Career

Grootboom started at SABC in 1983 as a typist and made her way to television screens where she anchored for more than two decades. Her career highlights include broadcasting the funerals of former SACP Secretary-General, Chris Hani, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, and Nelson Mandela.[3]

Grootboom disappeared from the screens but continued to work behind the scenes at the SABC News department as an editor in the output section.[2]

Retirement

Noxolo Grootboom retired on Tuesday 30 March 2021. Her last bulletin was at 19:00 on SABC1.[2]