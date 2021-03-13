Pindula

Noxolo Maqashalala
DiedMarch 13, 2021(2021-03-13) (aged 56)
Cause of deathStroke
Occupation
  • Actor
Known forPlaying the role of Sibusiso Dlomo.

Noxolo Maqashalala was a South African actress who played Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha. She also appeared on Generations, Rhythm City and Intersexions. Noxolo Maqashalala died aged 44 on 12 March 2021.

Death

