|Noxolo Maqashalala
|Born
|Noxolo Maqashalala
|Died
|Honeydew, South Africa
|Cause of death
|Unknown
|Occupation
|Known for
|Playing the role of Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha
Noxolo Maqashalala was a South African actress who played Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha. She also appeared on Generations, Rhythm City and Intersexions. Noxolo Maqashalala died aged 44 on 12 March 2021.
Background
Maqashalala was born in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere).[1]
Acting Career
Tsha Tsha
Maqashalala is well known for her lead role as Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha.[2]
Generations
She starred as a guest star on Generations.[2]
Television Roles
|Show
|Character
|Binnelanders (Season 7)
|Doctor Williams
|Diamond City (Season 1)
|Zandile
|Dream World (Season 2)
|Joyce
|Easy Money (Season 1)
|Zee (as Noxolo Maqashalala)
|Gauteng Maboneng (Season 2 & Season 3)
|Pearl (as Noxolo Maqashalala)
|Generations (Season 1)
|Guest Star
|Intersexions (Season 1)
|Mandisa
|Mzansi Love (Season 3) (Big City Love)
|Busi
|Rhythm City (Season 1)
|Zothile Gumpe
|The Kingdom - uKhakhayi (Season 1)
|Nopasika (as Noxolo Maqashalala)
|Tsha Tsha (Season 1 to Season 3)
|Viwe
Movies
- Hotel Rwanda (2004)
- Bitterness (2009)
- Tarzan: The Epic Adventures (1996)[3]
Death
According to family friend Senyukele Zibobo, Noxolo Maqashalala's body was found at her Honeydew home in Johannesburg on Friday 12 March 2021. Zibobo said:
“I received a call from her brother informing me of her death. Someone went to drop off something at her place and realised there was something strange."
Zibobo added that the person found her body inside the house and forensic personnel was called immediately. The forensic personnel told them that they suspected Maqashalala had been dead for almost a week.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sino Majangaza, 'Tsha Tsha' actress Noxolo Maqashalala dies, Sowetan Live, Published: March 13, 2021, Retrieved: March 13, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Noxee Maqashalala, TVSA, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 13, 2021
- ↑ Noxolo Maqashalala Biography, IMDb, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 13, 2021