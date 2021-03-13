|description= Noxolo Maqashalala was a South African actress who played Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha. Noxolo Maqashalala died aged 44 on 12 March 2021.

|description= Noxolo Maqashalala was a South African actress who played Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha. Noxolo Maqashalala died aged 44 on 12 March 2021.

Noxolo Maqashalala was a South African actress who played Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha. She also appeared on Generations, Rhythm City and Intersexions. Noxolo Maqashalala died aged 44 on 12 March 2021.

Background

Maqashalala was born in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere).[1]

Acting Career

Tsha Tsha

Maqashalala is well known for her lead role as Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha.[2]

Generations

She starred as a guest star on Generations.[2]

Television Roles

Noxolo Maqashalala's TV Roles Show Character Binnelanders (Season 7) Doctor Williams Diamond City (Season 1) Zandile Dream World (Season 2) Joyce Easy Money (Season 1) Zee (as Noxolo Maqashalala) Gauteng Maboneng (Season 2 & Season 3) Pearl (as Noxolo Maqashalala) Generations (Season 1) Guest Star Intersexions (Season 1) Mandisa Mzansi Love (Season 3) (Big City Love) Busi Rhythm City (Season 1) Zothile Gumpe The Kingdom - uKhakhayi (Season 1) Nopasika (as Noxolo Maqashalala) Tsha Tsha (Season 1 to Season 3) Viwe

Movies

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

Bitterness (2009)

Tarzan: The Epic Adventures (1996)[3]

Death

According to family friend Senyukele Zibobo, Noxolo Maqashalala's body was found at her Honeydew home in Johannesburg on Friday 12 March 2021. Zibobo said:

“I received a call from her brother informing me of her death. Someone went to drop off something at her place and realised there was something strange."

Zibobo added that the person found her body inside the house and forensic personnel was called immediately. The forensic personnel told them that they suspected Maqashalala had been dead for almost a week.[1]