Latest revision as of 14:23, 8 April 2021

Nozuko Ncayiyane who was known earlier in her career as Pretty Ncayiyane is a South African actress.

Career

DiepCity

Nozuko Ncayiyane played the lead role Nokuthula "Nox" Jele, a small time burglar and hustler in the film DeipCity.[1]

References

  1. Mzansi Magic's new telenovela DiepCity: who's in it and what it's about, TVSA, Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: April 8, 2021
