Difference between revisions of "Nozuko Ncayiyane"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Nozuko Ncayiyane''' who was known earlier in her career as '''Pretty Ncayiyane''' is a South African actress. ==Career== ===DiepCity=== Nozuko Ncayiyane played the lead...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 11:
|Line 11:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Nozuko Ncayiyane Biography: DeipCity, Scandal!, Skeem Saam -Pindula
|+
|title= Nozuko Ncayiyane Biography: DeipCity, Scandal!, Skeem Saam -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Nozuko Ncayiyane, Nozuko Ncayiyane DeipCity, Nokuthula "Nox" Jele real name
|keywords= Nozuko Ncayiyane, Nozuko Ncayiyane DeipCity, Nokuthula "Nox" Jele real name
Latest revision as of 14:23, 8 April 2021
Nozuko Ncayiyane who was known earlier in her career as Pretty Ncayiyane is a South African actress.
Career
DiepCity
Nozuko Ncayiyane played the lead role Nokuthula "Nox" Jele, a small time burglar and hustler in the film DeipCity.[1]
References
- ↑ Mzansi Magic's new telenovela DiepCity: who's in it and what it's about, TVSA, Published: March 12, 2021, Retrieved: April 8, 2021