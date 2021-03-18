Difference between revisions of "Nqaba Matshazi"
Latest revision as of 13:52, 18 March 2021
|Nqaba Matshazi
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Employer
|AMH, NewsDay
|Known for
|Journalism
|Website
|twitter
Nqaba Matshazi is a Zimbabwean journalist who is active and popular on social media platforms. He was employed by AMH, the media firm that publishes NewsDay as the head of online and digital until he quit on 30 June 2020.
Career and Leaving AMH
Matshazi joined the media house which publishes NewsDay, The Standard and the Zimbabwe Independent as a reporter in 2010. He confirmed his exit to ZimLive Media, amid rumours he had set his eyes in venturing into advocacy work.
“I felt it was time for a new challenge and I left,” he said.[1]