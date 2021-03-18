Difference between revisions of "Nqaba Matshazi"

“I felt it was time for a new challenge and I left,” he said.<ref name="zimlive"> [https://www . zimlive.com/2020/07/02/amh-digital-head-nqaba-matshazi-quits-zifm-and-daily-news-retrench/], ''ZimLive, Published: 2 July, 2020, Accessed: 18 March, 2021''</ref>

Matshazi joined the media house which publishes NewsDay, The Standard and the Zimbabwe Independent as a reporter in 2010. He confirmed his exit to ZimLive Media, amid rumours he had set his eyes in venturing into advocacy work.

'''Nqaba Matshazi''' is a Zimbabwean journalist who is active and popular on social media platforms. He was employed by [[AMH]], the media firm that publishes [[NewsDay]] as the head of online and digital until he quit on 30 June 2020.

Career and Leaving AMH

References