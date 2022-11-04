Difference between revisions of "Nqobizitha Masuku"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Sportsperson" to "Category:Sportspersons")
|
(→Career)
|Line 90:
|Line 90:
== Career ==
== Career ==
|−
Masuku played for the national under 20 team.<ref name="bantu rovers fc"/> He played for [[Bantu Rovers Football Club]] before he went on to join [[Bulawayo]] based [[Highlanders Football Club]].<ref name="highlanders">L. Chingwencha, [http://highlandersfc.co.zw/masuku-for-young-warriors/ Masuku for Young Warriors],''Highlanders FC'', Highlanders FC: ,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"</ref>
|+
Masuku played for the national under20 team.<ref name="bantu rovers fc"/> He played for [[Bantu Rovers Football Club]] before he went on to join [[Bulawayo]] based [[Highlanders Football Club]].<ref name="highlanders">L. Chingwencha, [http://highlandersfc.co.zw/masuku-for-young-warriors/ Masuku for Young Warriors],''Highlanders FC'', Highlanders FC: ,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
===National Team Career===
===National Team Career===
|−
Masuku played for the under 20 and under 23 national teams respectively. In 2015, he was part of the under 23 team that played in the All Africa Games Qualifiers. He was part of the team that beat Cameron 1-0 in
|+
Masuku played for the under20 and under23 national teams respectively. In 2015, he was part of the under23 team that played in the AllAfrica Games Qualifiers. He was part of the team that beat Cameron 1-0 in .<ref name="highlanders"/> He was the captain of the national under 23 team.<ref name="highlanders"/>
===Teams Played For===
===Teams Played For===
*Bantu Rovers Football Club
*Bantu Rovers Football Club
|+
|+
*Highlanders Football Club (2015).
*Highlanders Football Club (2015).
|Line 112:
|Line 118:
* [[Zimbabwe Warriors]]
* [[Zimbabwe Warriors]]
|}
|}
|+
|+
== Trivia==
== Trivia==
Latest revision as of 15:01, 4 November 2022
|Nqobizitha Masuku
Nqobizitha Masuku Image Via Highlanders Football Club
|Born
|Nqobizitha Masuku
June 7, 1993
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Occupation
|Employer
|Highlanders Football Club
|Known for
|Playing football in Zimbabwe
|Notable work
|Was Captain of the National Under 23 Team
|Home town
|Bulawayo
Nqobizitha Masuku is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for Highlanders Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He has represented Zimbabwe when he captained the Young Warriors.
Background
Nqobizitha Masuku is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 7 June 1993.[1]
Education
Masuku attended Milton High School for his secondary education.[1]
Career
Masuku played for the national under-20 team.[1] He played for Bantu Rovers Football Club before he went on to join Bulawayo based Highlanders Football Club.[2]
Masuku was at Zambian top-flight side BuildCon in 2018 but returned to Bosso just a season later.[3]
He also had an unsuccessful two-week trial stint at Al Rams in the United Arab Emirates First Division League from late July to early August 2022.
National Team Career
Masuku played for the under-20 and under-23 national teams respectively. In 2015, he was part of the under-23 team that played in the All-Africa Games Qualifiers. He was part of the team that beat Cameron 1-0 in Yaounde.[2] He was the captain of the national under 23 team.[2]
Teams Played For
- Bantu Rovers Football Club
- FC Platinum
- Buildcon
- Highlanders Football Club (2015).
Trivia
- Masuku was once captain of the National under 23 team
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 , Nqobizitha Masuku,Bantu Rovers FC, retrieved:29 Jun 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 L. Chingwencha, Masuku for Young Warriors,Highlanders FC, Highlanders FC: ,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"
- ↑ Nqobizitha Masuku returns to Highlanders after an unsuccessful trial stint in Middle East,"Virjo Mufaro", Published: 17 August 2022, Retrieved 04 November 2022