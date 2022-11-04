Masuku played for the under - 20 and under - 23 national teams respectively. In 2015, he was part of the under - 23 team that played in the All - Africa Games Qualifiers. He was part of the team that beat Cameron 1-0 in Yaounde .<ref name="highlanders"/> He was the captain of the national under 23 team.<ref name="highlanders"/>

Nqobizitha Masuku is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays for Highlanders Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He has represented Zimbabwe when he captained the Young Warriors.

Background

Nqobizitha Masuku is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 7 June 1993.[1]

Education

Masuku attended Milton High School for his secondary education.[1]

Career

Masuku played for the national under-20 team.[1] He played for Bantu Rovers Football Club before he went on to join Bulawayo based Highlanders Football Club.[2]

Masuku was at Zambian top-flight side BuildCon in 2018 but returned to Bosso just a season later.[3]

He also had an unsuccessful two-week trial stint at Al Rams in the United Arab Emirates First Division League from late July to early August 2022.

National Team Career

Masuku played for the under-20 and under-23 national teams respectively. In 2015, he was part of the under-23 team that played in the All-Africa Games Qualifiers. He was part of the team that beat Cameron 1-0 in Yaounde.[2] He was the captain of the national under 23 team.[2]

Teams Played For

Bantu Rovers Football Club

FC Platinum

Buildcon

Highlanders Football Club (2015).

Trivia

Masuku was once captain of the National under 23 team















