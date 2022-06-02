In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Insiza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached teh village and asiding put up.<br/>

Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza.

Location

Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E

History

1896: first settled.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:

Naison Khutshwekhaya Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 27 804 votes.

Enos Muzombi Nkala of Zanu PF - 3 392 votes.

Other information

Tungsten is mined in the area.

Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.



Further Reading

