Difference between revisions of "Nsiza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. ==Location== Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 2...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
==History==
==History==
|−
1896: first settled.<br/>
|+
1896: first settled.<br/>
|−
1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached teh village and asiding put up.<br/>
|+
1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached teh village and asiding put up.<br/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Other information==
==Other information==
Latest revision as of 13:31, 2 June 2022
Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza.
Location
Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E
History
1896: first settled.
1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached teh village and asiding put up.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:
- Naison Khutshwekhaya Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 27 804 votes.
- Enos Muzombi Nkala of Zanu PF - 3 392 votes.
Other information
Tungsten is mined in the area.
Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.
Further Reading
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019