Difference between revisions of "Nsiza"

Revision as of 13:39, 1 August 2022
Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. It is in Matabeleland South.
Location
Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E
History
1896: first settled.
1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached teh village and asiding put up.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:
- Naison Khutshwekhaya Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 27 804 votes.
- Enos Muzombi Nkala of Zanu PF - 3 392 votes.
Other information
Tungsten is mined in the area.
Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.
Further Reading
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019