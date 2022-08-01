Difference between revisions of "Nsiza"

Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before ''' 1982 ''' , it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza . It is in [[Matabeleland South]] .

Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. It is in Matabeleland South.

Location

Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E

History

1896: first settled.

1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached teh village and asiding put up.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:

Naison Khutshwekhaya Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 27 804 votes.

Enos Muzombi Nkala of Zanu PF - 3 392 votes.

Other information

Tungsten is mined in the area.

Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.



