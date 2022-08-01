Difference between revisions of "Nsiza"

* [[Newman Ndlela]] of ZUM with 2 560 votes.

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Insiza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. It is in Matabeleland South.

Location

Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E

History

1896: first settled.

1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached the village and a siding put up.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:

Naison Khutshwekhaya Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 27 804 votes.

Enos Muzombi Nkala of Zanu PF - 3 392 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Naison Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 13 660 votes,

Newman Ndlela of ZUM with 2 560 votes.

Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %

Other information

Tungsten is mined in the area.

Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.



Further Reading

