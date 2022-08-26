Difference between revisions of "Nsiza"

Pindula

* [[Newman Ndlela]] of ZUM with 2 560 votes.
 
Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %
 
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Insiza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[George Joe Ndlovu]] of MDC with 12 049 votes,
* [[Naison Ndlovu]] of Zanu-PF with 5 304 votes,
* [[Albert Ncube]]of ZAPU with 974 votes.
  
 
==Other information==
 
Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. It is in Matabeleland South.

Location

Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E

History

1896: first settled.
1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached the village and a siding put up.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Other information

Tungsten is mined in the area.
Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.

Further Reading

