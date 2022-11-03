Difference between revisions of "Nsiza"

Pindula

Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. It is in Matabeleland South.

Location

Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E

History

1896: first settled.
1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached the village and a siding put up.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Following the death of George Ndlovu on 11 August 2002, a by election was held 26–27 October 2002. The result, Insiza returned to Parliament:

Other information

Tungsten is mined in the area.
Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.

Further Reading

[1]

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
