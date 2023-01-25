Difference between revisions of "Nsiza"

* [[Dambisamahubo Mafu]] of ZAPU with 320 votes or 3.26 percent,.

* [[Dumezweni Dube]], Independent, with 455 votes or 4.63 percent,

* [[Nkululeko Sibanda]] of MDC-T with 2 007 votes or 20.43 percent,

* [[Siyabonga Ncube]] of MDC with 2 384 votes or 24.26 percent,

* [[Malach Nkomo]] of Zanu PF with 4 660 votes or 47.43 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Insiza South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Earnest Ndlovu]] of ZAPU with 1 489 votes or 1.90 percent.

* [[Qhubani Moyo]] of MDC with 275 votes or 10.28 percent,

* [[Bekezela Mpofu]] of MDC-T with 2 811 votes or 19.40 percent,

* [[Andrew Langa]] of Zanu PF with 9 914 votes or 68.42 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Insiza North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Siyabonga Ncube]] of MDC with 5 102 votes.

* [[Siyabonga Ncube]] of MDC with 5 102 votes.

* [[Andrew Langa]] of Zanu PF with 12 115 votes,

* [[Andrew Langa]] of Zanu PF with 12 115 votes,

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Insiza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Insiza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''1902''': [[Bulawayo]] to [[Gweru]] railway reached the village and a siding put up.<br/>

'''1902''': [[Bulawayo]] to [[Gweru]] railway reached the village and a siding put up.<br/>

Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. It is in Matabeleland South.

Location

Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E

History

1896: first settled.

1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached the village and a siding put up.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:

Naison Khutshwekhaya Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 27 804 votes.

Enos Muzombi Nkala of Zanu PF - 3 392 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Naison Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 13 660 votes,

Newman Ndlela of ZUM with 2 560 votes.

Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

George Joe Ndlovu of MDC with 12 049 votes,

Naison Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 5 304 votes,

Albert Ncubeof ZAPU with 974 votes.

Following the death of George Ndlovu on 11 August 2002, a by election was held 26–27 October 2002. The result, Insiza returned to Parliament:

Andrew Langa of Zanu PF with 12 115 votes,

Siyabonga Ncube of MDC with 5 102 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza North returned to Parliament:

Andrew Langa of Zanu PF with 9 914 votes or 68.42 percent,

Bekezela Mpofu of MDC-T with 2 811 votes or 19.40 percent,

Qhubani Moyo of MDC with 275 votes or 10.28 percent,

Earnest Ndlovu of ZAPU with 1 489 votes or 1.90 percent.

Total 14 489 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza South returned to Parliament:

Malach Nkomo of Zanu PF with 4 660 votes or 47.43 percent,

Siyabonga Ncube of MDC with 2 384 votes or 24.26 percent,

Nkululeko Sibanda of MDC-T with 2 007 votes or 20.43 percent,

Dumezweni Dube, Independent, with 455 votes or 4.63 percent,

Dambisamahubo Mafu of ZAPU with 320 votes or 3.26 percent,.

Total 9 826 votes

Other information

Tungsten is mined in the area.

Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.



Further Reading

[1]