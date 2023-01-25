Pindula

'''1902''': [[Bulawayo]] to [[Gweru]] railway reached the village and a siding put up.<br/>
 
==Government==
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Insiza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Naison Khutshwekhaya Kwidini]] of PF-ZAPU - 27 804 votes.  
 
* [[Andrew Langa]] of Zanu PF with 12 115 votes,  
 
* [[Siyabonga Ncube]] of MDC with 5 102 votes.
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Insiza North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Andrew Langa]] of Zanu PF with 9 914 votes or 68.42 percent,
* [[Bekezela Mpofu]] of MDC-T with 2 811 votes or 19.40 percent,
* [[Qhubani Moyo]] of MDC with 275 votes or 10.28 percent,
* [[Earnest Ndlovu]] of ZAPU with 1 489 votes or 1.90 percent.
'''Total''' '''14 489 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Insiza South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Malach Nkomo]] of Zanu PF with 4 660 votes or 47.43 percent,
* [[Siyabonga Ncube]] of MDC with 2 384 votes or 24.26 percent,
* [[Nkululeko Sibanda]] of MDC-T with 2 007 votes or 20.43 percent,
* [[Dumezweni Dube]], Independent, with 455 votes or 4.63 percent,
* [[Dambisamahubo Mafu]] of ZAPU with 320 votes or 3.26 percent,.
'''Total''' '''9 826 votes'''
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==

Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before 1982, it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. It is in Matabeleland South.

Location

Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E

History

1896: first settled.
1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached the village and a siding put up.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Following the death of George Ndlovu on 11 August 2002, a by election was held 26–27 October 2002. The result, Insiza returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza North returned to Parliament:

Total 14 489 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza South returned to Parliament:

Total 9 826 votes

Other information

Tungsten is mined in the area.
Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.

Further Reading

[1]

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
