Difference between revisions of "Nsiza"

Nsiza is 82 km north east of Bulawayo on the road and railway line to Gweru. Before '''1982''', it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. It is in [[Matabeleland South]].  
'''Nsiza''' is 82 km north east of [[Bulawayo]] on the road and railway line to [[Gweru]]. Before '''1982''', it was known as Inseza, Nseza and Insiza. It is in [[Matabeleland South]].  
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==

Lat/long: 19°46′51″ S 29°11′36″ E

History

1896: first settled.
1902: Bulawayo to Gweru railway reached the village and a siding put up.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Insiza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 17 848 voters or 45.59 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza returned to Parliament:

Following the death of George Ndlovu on 11 August 2002, a by election was held 26–27 October 2002. The result, Insiza returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza North returned to Parliament:

Total 14 489 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza South returned to Parliament:

Total 9 826 votes

Other information

Tungsten is mined in the area.
Cattle ranching is the prime agricultural activity.

Further Reading

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
